50 West Randolph

50 West Randolph Street · (312) 348-5798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

50 West Randolph Street, Chicago, IL 60601
The Loop

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,005

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
coffee bar
doorman
24hr gym
parking
pool
bike storage
hot tub
media room
Named after the elevated train tracks that "loop" around the heart of downtown Chicago, you'll find this neighborhood bustling with professionals of all ages throughout the week. Being a busy part of town and truly giving off that hustle and bustle feeling associated with all major cities, The Loop is littered with historic landmarks and popular hot spots such as Millennium Park, The Bean, Chicago Athletic Club, The Art Institute of Chicago, and so much more! The Loop is also an ideal date spot in the city as this neighborhood is home to Chicago's Theatre District. Being in the heart of the city means you'll never run out of things to do and places to see! Features: -Movable Kitchen Island -Granite Counter Tops -Wood Floors -Huge Windows with City Views -Laundry in-unit -Updated Modern Bath -Updated Modern Kitchen -Walk-in closets -Stainless Steel Appliances -Central Heat and Air Building Amenities -Free Coffee/Tea Daily -Library/Study Room -Parking For Rent -Roof Decks with Incredible Views -Bike Racks -Business Center -On-site Party Room -24-hour Doorman -24/7 Fitness Center -Large Indoor Swimming Pool and Hot Tub Contact for up to date availability.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 West Randolph have any available units?
50 West Randolph has a unit available for $2,005 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 West Randolph have?
Some of 50 West Randolph's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 West Randolph currently offering any rent specials?
50 West Randolph isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 West Randolph pet-friendly?
No, 50 West Randolph is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 50 West Randolph offer parking?
Yes, 50 West Randolph does offer parking.
Does 50 West Randolph have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 West Randolph offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 West Randolph have a pool?
Yes, 50 West Randolph has a pool.
Does 50 West Randolph have accessible units?
No, 50 West Randolph does not have accessible units.
Does 50 West Randolph have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 West Randolph does not have units with dishwashers.
