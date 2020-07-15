All apartments in Chicago
50 East 16th Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:45 AM

50 East 16th Street

50 E 16th St · (773) 615-9896
Location

50 E 16th St, Chicago, IL 60616
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 908 · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
doorman
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
lobby
Available 9/1. The Guild | Swanky 2 Bed / 2 Bath with indoor garage parking in doorman building. Cable TV, gas and heat included in rent. Pet friendly. Built in 2008 and completely rehabbed in 2015. Unit features an unparalleled balcony with sweeping panoramic city views, chef's kitchens with white shaker cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, 10 ft ceilings with soaring windows featuring lake views and the city skyline. Owner-added custom built-ins w/ LED lighting, high-end window treatments, wired sound and additional triple layer drywall soundproofing between adjoining units. 2000 sq.ft gym, huge lobby with cozy meeting area and common 3rd floor BBQ/rooftop area. Walk to dog Park across the street, Roosevelt L-stop (Green, Orange and Red lines), Metra, Soldier Field, Award Winning Restaurants, Museums, Soldier Field. 2 blocks from Mariano, 4 blocks to Jewel-Osco and Trader Joes, Walking distance to lake-front bike and walking paths garage parking add'l $200/month. $65 per person application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 East 16th Street have any available units?
50 East 16th Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 East 16th Street have?
Some of 50 East 16th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 East 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
50 East 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 East 16th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 50 East 16th Street is pet friendly.
Does 50 East 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 50 East 16th Street offers parking.
Does 50 East 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 East 16th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 East 16th Street have a pool?
No, 50 East 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 50 East 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 50 East 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 50 East 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 East 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Cobbler Square Lofts
1350 N Wells St
Chicago, IL 60610
3618 North Marshfield Ave. Apt.
3618 North Marshfield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
5401-5409 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
5401 S Cottage Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
465 North Park
465 North Park Drive
Chicago, IL 60611
4100 N. MARINE
4100 N Marine Dr
Chicago, IL 60613
734 W. Oakdale
734 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
1101 W Columbia
1101 W Columbia Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
3912 North Pine Grove Ave. Apt.
3912 North Pine Grove Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613

