50 East 16th Street

Available 9/1. The Guild | Swanky 2 Bed / 2 Bath with indoor garage parking in doorman building. Cable TV, gas and heat included in rent. Pet friendly. Built in 2008 and completely rehabbed in 2015. Unit features an unparalleled balcony with sweeping panoramic city views, chef's kitchens with white shaker cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, 10 ft ceilings with soaring windows featuring lake views and the city skyline. Owner-added custom built-ins w/ LED lighting, high-end window treatments, wired sound and additional triple layer drywall soundproofing between adjoining units. 2000 sq.ft gym, huge lobby with cozy meeting area and common 3rd floor BBQ/rooftop area. Walk to dog Park across the street, Roosevelt L-stop (Green, Orange and Red lines), Metra, Soldier Field, Award Winning Restaurants, Museums, Soldier Field. 2 blocks from Mariano, 4 blocks to Jewel-Osco and Trader Joes, Walking distance to lake-front bike and walking paths garage parking add'l $200/month. $65 per person application fee.