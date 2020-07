Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 Spacious 2BR / 1BA - Property Id: 320973



This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment is in a beautiful vintage style building! Blocks from Kimball Brown Line yet located on a Quiet Tree-Lined Street. Located Adjacent to riverfront. Modern features include:



-In-Unit Washer/Dryer

-Central Heat/Air

-Full Modern Kitchen

-Stainless Steel Appliances including Dishwasher

-Granite Countertops with Dark Wood Cabinetry

-Hardwood Floors Throughout

-Spa-Tiled Bathroom with Dark Wood Vanity

-Ample Closet Space



Available September 1st!



Application Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s apply.

Cats OK with pet fee. No size or breed restrictions.



*Photos may be of a similar unit.



Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!



Silver Property Group, Ltd.

Phone: 626.566.1630

Email: rh@SilverPropertyGroup.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4956-n-saint-louis-ave-chicago-il-unit-1/320973

Property Id 320973



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5967092)