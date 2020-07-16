All apartments in Chicago
Location

4925 North Ridgeway Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 2800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
FULLY FURNISHED gorgeous classic brick bungalow in Albany Park! Recent gut rehab on beautiful tree-lined Chicago block. High-end designer finishes and upgrades throughout, amazing natural light, coffered ceilings, and tons of storage. Short walk to CTA and easy access to 90/94. Eugene Field Park is right down the block with access to playground, tennis courts, basketball courts, etc. Kitchen is fully equipped with waterfall countertops and gas range. Master oasis boasts its own fireplace, double closets, skylights, and incredible bathroom suite. Light-filled sun room and separate office space offer room to spread out. Lower level is equipped with full kitchen and additional bedrooms. Close and convenient to restaurants and shopping. 1 car garage + additional parking pad. This home is perfect for a family that loves to entertain or is looking to move in the in-laws while maintaining separate spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4925 North Ridgeway Avenue have any available units?
4925 North Ridgeway Avenue has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4925 North Ridgeway Avenue have?
Some of 4925 North Ridgeway Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4925 North Ridgeway Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4925 North Ridgeway Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4925 North Ridgeway Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4925 North Ridgeway Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4925 North Ridgeway Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4925 North Ridgeway Avenue offers parking.
Does 4925 North Ridgeway Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4925 North Ridgeway Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4925 North Ridgeway Avenue have a pool?
No, 4925 North Ridgeway Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4925 North Ridgeway Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4925 North Ridgeway Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4925 North Ridgeway Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4925 North Ridgeway Avenue has units with dishwashers.
