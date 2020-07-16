4925 North Ridgeway Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage tennis court

FULLY FURNISHED gorgeous classic brick bungalow in Albany Park! Recent gut rehab on beautiful tree-lined Chicago block. High-end designer finishes and upgrades throughout, amazing natural light, coffered ceilings, and tons of storage. Short walk to CTA and easy access to 90/94. Eugene Field Park is right down the block with access to playground, tennis courts, basketball courts, etc. Kitchen is fully equipped with waterfall countertops and gas range. Master oasis boasts its own fireplace, double closets, skylights, and incredible bathroom suite. Light-filled sun room and separate office space offer room to spread out. Lower level is equipped with full kitchen and additional bedrooms. Close and convenient to restaurants and shopping. 1 car garage + additional parking pad. This home is perfect for a family that loves to entertain or is looking to move in the in-laws while maintaining separate spaces.