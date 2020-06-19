All apartments in Chicago
4915 North Hoyne Avenue
4915 North Hoyne Avenue

4915 North Hoyne Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1681048
Location

4915 North Hoyne Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
dogs allowed
2 bed 1 bath w/ sun porch, lots of closet space, new appliances avail 5/1
2000 sqft vintage rehab 5 room 2 bedroom plus rear sun porch 1 bath near Winnemac Park. 4 blks to L and metra. Sanded hardwood floors, large bedrooms, 4 closets, ceramic tile bath with linen closet. Gallery hall way mini-blinds and ceiling fans throughout, new appliances/dishwasher, plus pantry. Rear yard, Basement laundry, garage parking available for $110 per month. NO DOGS. Available 5/1

Amenities:
Garage, Laundry, Patio, Hardwood
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4915 North Hoyne Avenue have any available units?
4915 North Hoyne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4915 North Hoyne Avenue have?
Some of 4915 North Hoyne Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4915 North Hoyne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4915 North Hoyne Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4915 North Hoyne Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4915 North Hoyne Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4915 North Hoyne Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4915 North Hoyne Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4915 North Hoyne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4915 North Hoyne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4915 North Hoyne Avenue have a pool?
No, 4915 North Hoyne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4915 North Hoyne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4915 North Hoyne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4915 North Hoyne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4915 North Hoyne Avenue has units with dishwashers.
