4915 N DAMEN 3S
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4915 N DAMEN 3S

4915 North Damen Avenue · (773) 519-4700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4915 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3S · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Modern Ravenswood 2 Bed, Heat/Gas Inc. - Property Id: 310313

Fantastic Deal! Modern Ravenswood 2 Bed, Heat/Gas/Water Inc. Ravenswood Two Bedroom/One Bath, Modern Kitchen, Spacious Unit This apartment features hardwood floors throughout. An updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Bedrooms will both fit queen sized beds with good closet space. Master Bedroom will easily fit a king sized bed. Combined living and dining space. *Available ASAP* *Good Credit and Income Required* In-State Co-Signers Only *Security Deposit of $1650* *No Move In Fee* $50 Application Fee and 1st Months Rent due when applying*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4915-n-damen-chicago-il-unit-3s/310313
Property Id 310313

(RLNE5949082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4915 N DAMEN 3S have any available units?
4915 N DAMEN 3S has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4915 N DAMEN 3S have?
Some of 4915 N DAMEN 3S's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4915 N DAMEN 3S currently offering any rent specials?
4915 N DAMEN 3S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4915 N DAMEN 3S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4915 N DAMEN 3S is pet friendly.
Does 4915 N DAMEN 3S offer parking?
No, 4915 N DAMEN 3S does not offer parking.
Does 4915 N DAMEN 3S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4915 N DAMEN 3S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4915 N DAMEN 3S have a pool?
No, 4915 N DAMEN 3S does not have a pool.
Does 4915 N DAMEN 3S have accessible units?
No, 4915 N DAMEN 3S does not have accessible units.
Does 4915 N DAMEN 3S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4915 N DAMEN 3S has units with dishwashers.
