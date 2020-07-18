4915 N DAMEN 3S

Amenities

Modern Ravenswood 2 Bed, Heat/Gas Inc. - Property Id: 310313



Fantastic Deal! Modern Ravenswood 2 Bed, Heat/Gas/Water Inc. Ravenswood Two Bedroom/One Bath, Modern Kitchen, Spacious Unit This apartment features hardwood floors throughout. An updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Bedrooms will both fit queen sized beds with good closet space. Master Bedroom will easily fit a king sized bed. Combined living and dining space. *Available ASAP* *Good Credit and Income Required* In-State Co-Signers Only *Security Deposit of $1650* *No Move In Fee* $50 Application Fee and 1st Months Rent due when applying*

