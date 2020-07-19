Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

ALL MOVE IN FEE WAIVED! GUT REHAB! - Property Id: 298975



Location: 4909 W Cuyler ave, Portage Park, 60641

Rent: $1200

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Pet friendly

Laundry: In building

Parking: For rent $150/mo



- 15 minute walk to Grayland Metra Stop

- Granite countertops

- Top of the line stainless steel appliances

- Hardwood flooring

- Central air

- Large dogs OK, breed restrictions apply



Anastasiia Korinchevska

Landstar Realty Group

224-226-4000



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.

