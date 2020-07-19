Amenities
ALL MOVE IN FEE WAIVED! GUT REHAB! - Property Id: 298975
Location: 4909 W Cuyler ave, Portage Park, 60641
Rent: $1200
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet friendly
Laundry: In building
Parking: For rent $150/mo
PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING!
Call me to inquire about move in specials!
- 15 minute walk to Grayland Metra Stop
- Granite countertops
- Top of the line stainless steel appliances
- Hardwood flooring
- Central air
- Large dogs OK, breed restrictions apply
Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4909-w-cuyler-ave-chicago-il/298975
