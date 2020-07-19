All apartments in Chicago
4909 W Cuyler Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

4909 W Cuyler Ave

4909 West Cuyler Avenue · (224) 226-4000
Location

4909 West Cuyler Avenue, Chicago, IL 60641
Portage Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1200 · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
ALL MOVE IN FEE WAIVED! GUT REHAB! - Property Id: 298975

Location: 4909 W Cuyler ave, Portage Park, 60641
Rent: $1200
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet friendly
Laundry: In building
Parking: For rent $150/mo

PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING!

Call me to inquire about move in specials!
- 15 minute walk to Grayland Metra Stop
- Granite countertops
- Top of the line stainless steel appliances
- Hardwood flooring
- Central air
- Large dogs OK, breed restrictions apply

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4909-w-cuyler-ave-chicago-il/298975
Property Id 298975

(RLNE5970217)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

