4865 N Hermitage Ave 2E
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4865 N Hermitage Ave 2E

4865 North Hermitage Avenue · (720) 808-3894
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4865 North Hermitage Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2E · Avail. Aug 1

$1,575

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 2E Available 08/01/20 1 Bed in Ravenswood- Laundry in Unit-Renovated - Property Id: 304399

Easy street parking and Metra access in this renovated 1 bed
This apartment is well located in Ravenswood just north of Lawrence near the Mariano's and Metra station. Street parking is really easy in this neighborhood. You are close to Winnemac park, Lincoln Square and plenty of local restaurants, shops, and retail. The apartment has modern updates throughout but maintains it's old style Chicago charm. There is hardwood floors and trim throughout. The fully renovated kitchen boasts tall cabinets, granite counters, and a dishwasher. There is laundry in the apartment for your convenience. There is also central heat and AC. Cats are OK

**Actual Photos**

***VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE***

Contact Karin at 312-324-3388 with Pioneer Realty Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4865-n-hermitage-ave-chicago-il-unit-2e/304399
Property Id 304399

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5949715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4865 N Hermitage Ave 2E have any available units?
4865 N Hermitage Ave 2E has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4865 N Hermitage Ave 2E have?
Some of 4865 N Hermitage Ave 2E's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4865 N Hermitage Ave 2E currently offering any rent specials?
4865 N Hermitage Ave 2E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4865 N Hermitage Ave 2E pet-friendly?
Yes, 4865 N Hermitage Ave 2E is pet friendly.
Does 4865 N Hermitage Ave 2E offer parking?
No, 4865 N Hermitage Ave 2E does not offer parking.
Does 4865 N Hermitage Ave 2E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4865 N Hermitage Ave 2E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4865 N Hermitage Ave 2E have a pool?
No, 4865 N Hermitage Ave 2E does not have a pool.
Does 4865 N Hermitage Ave 2E have accessible units?
No, 4865 N Hermitage Ave 2E does not have accessible units.
Does 4865 N Hermitage Ave 2E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4865 N Hermitage Ave 2E has units with dishwashers.
