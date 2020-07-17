4865 N Hermitage Ave 2E

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Unit 2E Available 08/01/20 1 Bed in Ravenswood- Laundry in Unit-Renovated



Easy street parking and Metra access in this renovated 1 bed

This apartment is well located in Ravenswood just north of Lawrence near the Mariano's and Metra station. Street parking is really easy in this neighborhood. You are close to Winnemac park, Lincoln Square and plenty of local restaurants, shops, and retail. The apartment has modern updates throughout but maintains it's old style Chicago charm. There is hardwood floors and trim throughout. The fully renovated kitchen boasts tall cabinets, granite counters, and a dishwasher. There is laundry in the apartment for your convenience. There is also central heat and AC. Cats are OK



**Actual Photos**



***VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE***



No Dogs Allowed



