VINTAGE ONE BEDROOM! HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED!



Location: 4826 W Addison St, Old Irving Park, 60641

Rent: $950

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Cats only

Laundry: In building

Parking: Street



VIDEO TOURS ARE AVAILABLE!

PICTURES ARE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING!



Easy access to I-90/I-94. Easy street parking. Heat a nd water are included in monthly rent. Cozy one bedroom apartment with hardwood floors and vintage fixtures.



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Anastasiia Korinchevska

Landstar Realty Group

224-226-4000



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251320

No Dogs Allowed



