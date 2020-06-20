All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

4826 W Addison St

4826 West Addison Street · No Longer Available
Location

4826 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL 60641
Portage Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
VINTAGE ONE BEDROOM! HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED! - Property Id: 251320

Location: 4826 W Addison St, Old Irving Park, 60641
Rent: $950
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats only
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street

VIDEO TOURS ARE AVAILABLE!
PICTURES ARE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING!

Easy access to I-90/I-94. Easy street parking. Heat a nd water are included in monthly rent. Cozy one bedroom apartment with hardwood floors and vintage fixtures.

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251320
Property Id 251320

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5856652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

4826 W Addison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Some of 4826 W Addison St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
4826 W Addison St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Yes, 4826 W Addison St is pet friendly.
Yes, 4826 W Addison St does offer parking.
No, 4826 W Addison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 4826 W Addison St does not have a pool.
No, 4826 W Addison St does not have accessible units.
No, 4826 W Addison St does not have units with dishwashers.
