Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Available now or July 1 move! Newly rehabbed with Quartz kitchen and new appliances and Dishwasher. Hardwood floors throughout this top floor unit includes a living room (11 x 13) , 2 bedrooms (11 x 9 and 8 x 9) with an office (9.5 x 5) and sunroom (12 x 7) and lots of light. Free Heat! Free laundry in the building. Tenant pays electric and cooking gas. This is a dog friendly building with a fenced in yard it is perfect for playtime. (no attack breeds) Currently 3 dogs on the property. Walking distance to 6 corners and all the shopping and restaurants! To see what's in the neighborhood click this link http://www.portagepark.org/ * Credit check required $40/person * Verification of employment and landlord required * Owner is licensed Real Estate Broker * Income must be 3 times rent * No more than 3 late payments in the last 3 years * Permitted Street Parking available * Lease Duration: May 31st 2021 * Deposit: One month refundable security deposit or a $500 nonrefundable move in fee