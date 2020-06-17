4822 W Montrose Ave 2

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Rare Jefferson Park 1 Bedroom with Dining Room!! - Property Id: 132107



1 Bed / 1 Bath Apt near Highway! SS Appl, Updated Kitchen, Flooring. Separate Living / Dining Room. Heat Included!



1 Bed / 1 Bathroom Apt in Jefferson Park. Located on the edge of Jefferson Park right near the Highway and Montrose Blue Line.



The unit has been updated and includes:



-Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Built-in Microwave

-Modern Espresso Cabinets

-Separate Living Room / Dining Room

-Grey Paint Interior

-Remodeled Bathroom w/ New Tiling

-New Lighting Fixtures & Ceiling Fans

-New Flooring Throughout



Heat included!



Laundry in Building



Included in Rent: Water, Heat, Maintenance, & Trash



Flexible Move-In!



Application Fee & Move Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s apply.

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



*Photos may be of a similar unit.



Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132107

Property Id 132107



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5706702)