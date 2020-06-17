4822 W Montrose Ave 2

Amenities
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Rare Jefferson Park 1 Bedroom with Dining Room!! - Property Id: 132107
1 Bed / 1 Bath Apt near Highway! SS Appl, Updated Kitchen, Flooring. Separate Living / Dining Room. Heat Included!
1 Bed / 1 Bathroom Apt in Jefferson Park. Located on the edge of Jefferson Park right near the Highway and Montrose Blue Line.
The unit has been updated and includes:
-Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Built-in Microwave
-Modern Espresso Cabinets
-Separate Living Room / Dining Room
-Grey Paint Interior
-Remodeled Bathroom w/ New Tiling
-New Lighting Fixtures & Ceiling Fans
-New Flooring Throughout
Heat included!
Laundry in Building
Included in Rent: Water, Heat, Maintenance, & Trash
Flexible Move-In!
Application Fee & Move Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.
*Photos may be of a similar unit.
Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132107
Property Id 132107
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5706702)