4822 W Montrose Ave 2
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

4822 W Montrose Ave 2

4822 West Montrose Avenue · (773) 357-7733
Location

4822 West Montrose Avenue, Chicago, IL 60630
Portage Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Rare Jefferson Park 1 Bedroom with Dining Room!! - Property Id: 132107

1 Bed / 1 Bath Apt near Highway! SS Appl, Updated Kitchen, Flooring. Separate Living / Dining Room. Heat Included!

1 Bed / 1 Bathroom Apt in Jefferson Park. Located on the edge of Jefferson Park right near the Highway and Montrose Blue Line.

The unit has been updated and includes:

-Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Built-in Microwave
-Modern Espresso Cabinets
-Separate Living Room / Dining Room
-Grey Paint Interior
-Remodeled Bathroom w/ New Tiling
-New Lighting Fixtures & Ceiling Fans
-New Flooring Throughout

Heat included!

Laundry in Building

Included in Rent: Water, Heat, Maintenance, & Trash

Flexible Move-In!

Application Fee & Move Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

*Photos may be of a similar unit.

Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132107
Property Id 132107

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5706702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

