4821 N Christiana Ave 1W

1BR/1BA CLOSE to Kimball Brown Line! DOG Friendly! In Unit W/D, Central HVAC, Corner Unit, Internet Included!



This large light-filled corner unit offers a large living room and space for a dining table. Located within a 2-minute walk to Kimball Brown Line. DOG & CAT FRIENDLY!!



Apartment offers:



In Unit Washer & Dryer

Central Heating and Air Conditioning

Stainless Steel Kitchen including Dishwasher and Microwave

Granite Countertops

Original Refinished Hardwood Floors

Beautiful Grey Bathroom Tile with New Tub

Grey Freshly Painted Walls

Custom Closets



This bedroom will comfortably fit a queen-sized bed and potentially a king.



Intercom/ Buzzer to phone!



Available June 1st!



Bring your dog!



$70 Application Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!



Cats and Dog OK with pet fee. No size or breed restrictions. (1 dog max)



Call, E-Mail or Text Jason ANYTIME at 773.491.1713 for more information or to set up a showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4821-n-christiana-ave-chicago-il-unit-1w/261328

Property Id 261328



(RLNE5940946)