All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4821 N Christiana Ave 1W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4821 N Christiana Ave 1W
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4821 N Christiana Ave 1W

4821 North Christiana Avenue · (773) 491-1713
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4821 North Christiana Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1W · Avail. now

$1,390

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
1BR/1BA CLOSE to Kimball Brown Line! DOG Friendly! - Property Id: 261328

1BR/1BA CLOSE to Kimball Brown Line! DOG Friendly! In Unit W/D, Central HVAC, Corner Unit, Internet Included!

This large light-filled corner unit offers a large living room and space for a dining table. Located within a 2-minute walk to Kimball Brown Line. DOG & CAT FRIENDLY!!

Apartment offers:

In Unit Washer & Dryer
Central Heating and Air Conditioning
Stainless Steel Kitchen including Dishwasher and Microwave
Granite Countertops
Original Refinished Hardwood Floors
Beautiful Grey Bathroom Tile with New Tub
Grey Freshly Painted Walls
Custom Closets

This bedroom will comfortably fit a queen-sized bed and potentially a king.

Intercom/ Buzzer to phone!

Available June 1st!

Bring your dog!

$70 Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!

Cats and Dog OK with pet fee. No size or breed restrictions. (1 dog max)

Call, E-Mail or Text Jason ANYTIME at 773.491.1713 for more information or to set up a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4821-n-christiana-ave-chicago-il-unit-1w/261328
Property Id 261328

(RLNE5940946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4821 N Christiana Ave 1W have any available units?
4821 N Christiana Ave 1W has a unit available for $1,390 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4821 N Christiana Ave 1W have?
Some of 4821 N Christiana Ave 1W's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4821 N Christiana Ave 1W currently offering any rent specials?
4821 N Christiana Ave 1W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4821 N Christiana Ave 1W pet-friendly?
Yes, 4821 N Christiana Ave 1W is pet friendly.
Does 4821 N Christiana Ave 1W offer parking?
No, 4821 N Christiana Ave 1W does not offer parking.
Does 4821 N Christiana Ave 1W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4821 N Christiana Ave 1W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4821 N Christiana Ave 1W have a pool?
No, 4821 N Christiana Ave 1W does not have a pool.
Does 4821 N Christiana Ave 1W have accessible units?
No, 4821 N Christiana Ave 1W does not have accessible units.
Does 4821 N Christiana Ave 1W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4821 N Christiana Ave 1W has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4821 N Christiana Ave 1W?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reside on Morse
1340 W Morse Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
1400 North Lake Shore Drive
1400 North Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL 60610
Reside at Belmont Harbor
426 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
2320 N Southport Ave
2320 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
3925 North Keeler Ave. Apt.
3925 North Keeler Avenue
Chicago, IL 60641
1946 West Nelson St. Apt.
1946 W Nelson St
Chicago, IL 60657
Eleven40
1140 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
The Aberdeen West Loop
20 N Aberdeen St
Chicago, IL 60607

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChicago 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Apartments
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity