Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

Giant Apartment with all the Modern bells and whistles! Gorgeous 3rd floor Unit All NEW EVERYTHING from top to bottom - competes with new construction quality! - modern kitchen w/ granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances (incl. dishwasher) and Mahogany cabinets - All NEW modern bathroom w/ Freshly finished tile work! - huge living room and dining room - attractive decorative fireplace - 2 big queen plus sized bedrooms w/ great closet space -Hardwood floors - No dogs No Security Deposit! Pet and Bundle Fees May Apply Call Valya 847-533-5818 ICM PROPERTIES



Terms: One year lease