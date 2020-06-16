All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4815 n kildare.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4815 n kildare
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

4815 n kildare

4815 North Kildare Avenue · (773) 336-2218
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4815 North Kildare Avenue, Chicago, IL 60630
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1499 · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Kildare #2 - Property Id: 137510

3 Bright bedrooms and addition to 4th bedroom

Contemporary with stainless appliances, granite counters, and recess lights

Large front Living Room with great natural light and windows!
All new windows in this apartment.
All wood floors throughout the house and kitchen Formal Dining Room
42 inch cabinets
Modern bathroom, high-end faucets and hardware
Contemporary porcelain tiles in bathroom

Also Easy street parking surrounded by single homes
Quiet one way street

2 minute walk to Park (Gomper Park)New playground and outside Swimming Pool

Coin laundry on premise

30 sec from bus stop
2 minutes from 90/94 Expressway, 2 minutes walking distance to shopping area.
2 minutes to Jewel or Walgreens
10 min to old Orchard Mall
15-20 minutes to downtown
Sorry no pets
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/137510
Property Id 137510

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5774881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4815 n kildare have any available units?
4815 n kildare has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4815 n kildare have?
Some of 4815 n kildare's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4815 n kildare currently offering any rent specials?
4815 n kildare isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4815 n kildare pet-friendly?
No, 4815 n kildare is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4815 n kildare offer parking?
No, 4815 n kildare does not offer parking.
Does 4815 n kildare have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4815 n kildare does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4815 n kildare have a pool?
Yes, 4815 n kildare has a pool.
Does 4815 n kildare have accessible units?
No, 4815 n kildare does not have accessible units.
Does 4815 n kildare have units with dishwashers?
No, 4815 n kildare does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4815 n kildare?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reside on Morse
1340 W Morse Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
4844 N. Rockwell Apt.
4844 North Rockwell Street
Chicago, IL 60625
5941 North Paulina St. Apt.
5941 North Paulina Street
Chicago, IL 60660
3350 N Kenmore
3350 North Kenmore Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Axis
441 E Erie St
Chicago, IL 60611
Kenwood Court
1350 E 53rd St
Chicago, IL 60615
OneEleven
111 W Wacker Dr
Chicago, IL 60601
2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt.
2613 West Berwyn Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity