4815 n kildare

Amenities
Kildare #2 - Property Id: 137510
3 Bright bedrooms and addition to 4th bedroom
Contemporary with stainless appliances, granite counters, and recess lights
Large front Living Room with great natural light and windows!
All new windows in this apartment.
All wood floors throughout the house and kitchen Formal Dining Room
42 inch cabinets
Modern bathroom, high-end faucets and hardware
Contemporary porcelain tiles in bathroom
Also Easy street parking surrounded by single homes
Quiet one way street
2 minute walk to Park (Gomper Park)New playground and outside Swimming Pool
Coin laundry on premise
30 sec from bus stop
2 minutes from 90/94 Expressway, 2 minutes walking distance to shopping area.
2 minutes to Jewel or Walgreens
10 min to old Orchard Mall
15-20 minutes to downtown
Sorry no pets
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5774881)