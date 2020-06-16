4815 n kildare

Amenities

Kildare #2 - Property Id: 137510



3 Bright bedrooms and addition to 4th bedroom



Contemporary with stainless appliances, granite counters, and recess lights



Large front Living Room with great natural light and windows!

All new windows in this apartment.

All wood floors throughout the house and kitchen Formal Dining Room

42 inch cabinets

Modern bathroom, high-end faucets and hardware

Contemporary porcelain tiles in bathroom



Also Easy street parking surrounded by single homes

Quiet one way street



2 minute walk to Park (Gomper Park)New playground and outside Swimming Pool



Coin laundry on premise



30 sec from bus stop

2 minutes from 90/94 Expressway, 2 minutes walking distance to shopping area.

2 minutes to Jewel or Walgreens

10 min to old Orchard Mall

15-20 minutes to downtown

Sorry no pets

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/137510

No Pets Allowed



