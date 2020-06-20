All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4752 N Clarendon Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4752 N Clarendon Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

4752 N Clarendon Ave

4752 North Clarendon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4752 North Clarendon Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
Parking Available! Modern Kitchen w/ Dishwasher! - Property Id: 284513

Conveniently located off Lake Shore Drive in Uptown, great views, lakefront parks, and public beaches are just steps away! Studio and one bedroom apartments feature hardwood floors, large windows, and modern kitchens with dishwashers. Laundry facilities and assigned parking are available on-site for residents.

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284513
Property Id 284513

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5795919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4752 N Clarendon Ave have any available units?
4752 N Clarendon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4752 N Clarendon Ave have?
Some of 4752 N Clarendon Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4752 N Clarendon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4752 N Clarendon Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4752 N Clarendon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4752 N Clarendon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4752 N Clarendon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4752 N Clarendon Ave does offer parking.
Does 4752 N Clarendon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4752 N Clarendon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4752 N Clarendon Ave have a pool?
No, 4752 N Clarendon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4752 N Clarendon Ave have accessible units?
No, 4752 N Clarendon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4752 N Clarendon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4752 N Clarendon Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Roosevelt
801 S Financial Pl
Chicago, IL 60605
5335-5345 S. Kimbark Ave.
5335 S Kimbark Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
450 W. Melrose
450 W Melrose St
Chicago, IL 60657
Ravenswood Terrace
1801 W Argyle St
Chicago, IL 60640
North + Vine
633 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60610
2328 N Greenview
2328 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Belmont by Reside Flats
425 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
2715 North Wayne Ave. Apt.
2715 North Wayne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College