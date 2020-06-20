4752 N Clarendon Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking dogs allowed

Parking Available! Modern Kitchen w/ Dishwasher! - Property Id: 284513



Conveniently located off Lake Shore Drive in Uptown, great views, lakefront parks, and public beaches are just steps away! Studio and one bedroom apartments feature hardwood floors, large windows, and modern kitchens with dishwashers. Laundry facilities and assigned parking are available on-site for residents.



Miguel Tineo

Leasing Agent

312-687-3503

miguel@liveherehomes.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284513

Property Id 284513



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5795919)