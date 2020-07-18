All apartments in Chicago
4747 North Ashland Avenue

4747 North Ashland Avenue · (773) 645-7900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4747 North Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 212 · Avail. now

$2,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
new construction
SUMMER 2020 INCENTIVE- ONE MONTH FREE ON 12 MONTH LEASE- ADVERTISED PRICE NET OF ONE MONTH FREE!~LA LUX New Construction in Charming Ravenswood. Corner located building perched next to Chase Park which is currently being revamped and improved! Enjoy the beauty and comfort of superior-quality building materials, upscale amenities, and stylish details throughout a variety of unique floor plans. 2 Bed/ 1 Bath East facing with large attached terrace. Modern finishes; wide plank oak floors, stainless appliances, quartz counter tops with waterfall edge, amazing full sized windows with sleek roller shades. Custom outfitted closets & spa level bath finishes. Hi Efficiency appliances & mechanicals, Front Load Washer/Dryer In Unit and Eco Thermostats. Elevator building with exercise room, attached garage parking available & stunning common rooftop deck with Pergola, Grill stations, seating, landscaping and amazing city views. 2nd Floor Units available for August 1st 2020 Occupancy! Please allow 24 hour notice for any showing requests. $350 Move In Fee for 1st Person & $150 for each additional person over age of 18. One dog limit- under 40lbs.- Pet Fee of $250 for dogs, $150 for cats (limit 2) & additional pet rent. Parking available for $200 per month. Bundle fees apply. TWO MONTHS FREE FOR 22-24 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4747 North Ashland Avenue have any available units?
4747 North Ashland Avenue has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4747 North Ashland Avenue have?
Some of 4747 North Ashland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4747 North Ashland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4747 North Ashland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4747 North Ashland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4747 North Ashland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4747 North Ashland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4747 North Ashland Avenue offers parking.
Does 4747 North Ashland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4747 North Ashland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4747 North Ashland Avenue have a pool?
No, 4747 North Ashland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4747 North Ashland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4747 North Ashland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4747 North Ashland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4747 North Ashland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
