4747 North Ashland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking bbq/grill garage hot tub new construction

SUMMER 2020 INCENTIVE- ONE MONTH FREE ON 12 MONTH LEASE- ADVERTISED PRICE NET OF ONE MONTH FREE!~LA LUX New Construction in Charming Ravenswood. Corner located building perched next to Chase Park which is currently being revamped and improved! Enjoy the beauty and comfort of superior-quality building materials, upscale amenities, and stylish details throughout a variety of unique floor plans. 2 Bed/ 1 Bath East facing with large attached terrace. Modern finishes; wide plank oak floors, stainless appliances, quartz counter tops with waterfall edge, amazing full sized windows with sleek roller shades. Custom outfitted closets & spa level bath finishes. Hi Efficiency appliances & mechanicals, Front Load Washer/Dryer In Unit and Eco Thermostats. Elevator building with exercise room, attached garage parking available & stunning common rooftop deck with Pergola, Grill stations, seating, landscaping and amazing city views. 2nd Floor Units available for August 1st 2020 Occupancy! Please allow 24 hour notice for any showing requests. $350 Move In Fee for 1st Person & $150 for each additional person over age of 18. One dog limit- under 40lbs.- Pet Fee of $250 for dogs, $150 for cats (limit 2) & additional pet rent. Parking available for $200 per month. Bundle fees apply. TWO MONTHS FREE FOR 22-24 month lease