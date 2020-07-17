4733 N Keeler Ave 2

Amenities
3 bd+1 ba+1 work office apartment with access to I-90/I-94, blue/brown line, Metra Mayfair. New 9-acre Edens Collection development opening: Target, CVS, Starbucks, LA Fitness, Five Below, ROSS, Restaurants, Medical/offices. This 2nd fl 11' flat leads to a $2M redevelopment plan of Gomper's Park connected to the Forest Preserve bike trail. Huge balcony waiting for you to furnish it to life! Features a kitchen connected work office, well-design bathroom, Nest thermostat to cool down or warm up your abode before you arrive home.
Lease Terms:
•Renter Ins. required (negotiable to 700+ score)
•Background/Credit check online
Unit Amenities:
-Maxed closet space with 2-3 tier rods utilizing 11' ceiling
-Warm water can go extremely hot (if desire)
-Central A/C and Heat via Nest thermostat w/ phone access
-Key code entry access
-Glass window kitchen cabinets
Building Amenities:
-Easy Off Street Parking (BACKUP PARKING shared- no added cost)
-On Site Laundry (NO COINS NEEDED- no added cost)
No Pets Allowed
