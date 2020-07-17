4733 N Keeler Ave 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym air conditioning

3 bd+1 ba+1 work office apartment with access to I-90/I-94, blue/brown line, Metra Mayfair. New 9-acre Edens Collection development opening: Target, CVS, Starbucks, LA Fitness, Five Below, ROSS, Restaurants, Medical/offices. This 2nd fl 11' flat leads to a $2M redevelopment plan of Gomper's Park connected to the Forest Preserve bike trail. Huge balcony waiting for you to furnish it to life! Features a kitchen connected work office, well-design bathroom, Nest thermostat to cool down or warm up your abode before you arrive home.



Lease Terms:

•Renter Ins. required (negotiable to 700+ score)

•Background/Credit check online



Unit Amenities:

-Maxed closet space with 2-3 tier rods utilizing 11' ceiling

-Warm water can go extremely hot (if desire)

-Central A/C and Heat via Nest thermostat w/ phone access

-Key code entry access

-Glass window kitchen cabinets

Building Amenities:

-Easy Off Street Parking (BACKUP PARKING shared- no added cost)

-On Site Laundry (NO COINS NEEDED- no added cost)

No Pets Allowed



