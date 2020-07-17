All apartments in Chicago
4733 N Keeler Ave 2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4733 N Keeler Ave 2

4733 North Keeler Avenue · (773) 656-4208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4733 North Keeler Avenue, Chicago, IL 60630
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Keeler - Property Id: 306656

3 bd+1 ba+1 work office apartment with access to I-90/I-94, blue/brown line, Metra Mayfair. New 9-acre Edens Collection development opening: Target, CVS, Starbucks, LA Fitness, Five Below, ROSS, Restaurants, Medical/offices. This 2nd fl 11' flat leads to a $2M redevelopment plan of Gomper's Park connected to the Forest Preserve bike trail. Huge balcony waiting for you to furnish it to life! Features a kitchen connected work office, well-design bathroom, Nest thermostat to cool down or warm up your abode before you arrive home.

Lease Terms:
•Renter Ins. required (negotiable to 700+ score)
•Background/Credit check online

Unit Amenities:
-Maxed closet space with 2-3 tier rods utilizing 11' ceiling
-Warm water can go extremely hot (if desire)
-Central A/C and Heat via Nest thermostat w/ phone access
-Key code entry access
-Glass window kitchen cabinets
Building Amenities:
-Easy Off Street Parking (BACKUP PARKING shared- no added cost)
-On Site Laundry (NO COINS NEEDED- no added cost)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4733-n-keeler-ave-chicago-il-unit-2/306656
Property Id 306656

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5940877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4733 N Keeler Ave 2 have any available units?
4733 N Keeler Ave 2 has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4733 N Keeler Ave 2 have?
Some of 4733 N Keeler Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4733 N Keeler Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4733 N Keeler Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4733 N Keeler Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 4733 N Keeler Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4733 N Keeler Ave 2 offer parking?
Yes, 4733 N Keeler Ave 2 offers parking.
Does 4733 N Keeler Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4733 N Keeler Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4733 N Keeler Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 4733 N Keeler Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4733 N Keeler Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 4733 N Keeler Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4733 N Keeler Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4733 N Keeler Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
