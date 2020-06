Amenities

Must See Remodeled 2BR - Heat Included - Great Location!

Features SS appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors. Heat is included in the rent! Live near the Brown Line and the Metra. Walk to Lincoln Square and enjoy all the restaurants and shops! *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.