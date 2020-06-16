All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4720 North Racine Avenue - 30-3W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4720 North Racine Avenue - 30-3W
Last updated April 24 2020 at 5:48 AM

4720 North Racine Avenue - 30-3W

4720 North Racine Avenue · (312) 282-3336
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4720 North Racine Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
media room
Heat and Wifi included! Sunny, gut-rehabbed, 600 sf courtyard unit in Uptown neighborhood. Available immediately. Unit includes stainless appliances in kitchen and bedroom large enough for a queen. Paid laundry and free use of gym in basement. Super-convenient location (95 Walk Score!) near the lake and tons of entertainment/dining/shopping options including: Target, Riviera Theater, Green Mill, Demera, Furama, La Columbe, Starbucks, etc. 6 blocks to Jewel and Mariano's. 1 block to Lawrence Red Line CTA train and Broadway bus stop. Cat or small dog (under 50lbs, over two years, breed restrictions, etc.) Exterior parking waitlist available for additional $$. Pics are representative of general layout/fixtures in units. Window a/c unit will be included during the summer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4720 North Racine Avenue - 30-3W have any available units?
4720 North Racine Avenue - 30-3W has a unit available for $1,240 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4720 North Racine Avenue - 30-3W have?
Some of 4720 North Racine Avenue - 30-3W's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4720 North Racine Avenue - 30-3W currently offering any rent specials?
4720 North Racine Avenue - 30-3W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4720 North Racine Avenue - 30-3W pet-friendly?
Yes, 4720 North Racine Avenue - 30-3W is pet friendly.
Does 4720 North Racine Avenue - 30-3W offer parking?
Yes, 4720 North Racine Avenue - 30-3W does offer parking.
Does 4720 North Racine Avenue - 30-3W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4720 North Racine Avenue - 30-3W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4720 North Racine Avenue - 30-3W have a pool?
No, 4720 North Racine Avenue - 30-3W does not have a pool.
Does 4720 North Racine Avenue - 30-3W have accessible units?
No, 4720 North Racine Avenue - 30-3W does not have accessible units.
Does 4720 North Racine Avenue - 30-3W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4720 North Racine Avenue - 30-3W has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4720 North Racine Avenue - 30-3W?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

13Thirteen Randolph Street Lofts
1313 W Randolph St
Chicago, IL 60607
Reside on Clark
2200 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
Twin Towers
1649 E 50th St
Chicago, IL 60615
2051 N Sedgwick
2051 N Sedgwick St
Chicago, IL 60614
Buena Shores
833 W Buena Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
2618-26 N Rockwell
2618 North Rockwell Street
Chicago, IL 60647
Wilson Court Apartments
1901 W Wilson Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
The Bernardin
747 N Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60611

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity