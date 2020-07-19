4603 N Campbell Ave 2

Amenities

1 bed, 1 bath in Ravenswood - Property Id: 314904



**Please rend carefully**

This updated 1 bed, 1 bath is looking to be sublet from now until 3/31/2021. Located on Wilson and Campbell ave in the Ravenswood neighborhood. Close to the Western Blue Line Station, Welles Park, Chubbie Wieners, Garcia's, The Budlong Hot Chicken and Spyners Pub. This unit includes heat and water.



*Amenities*

* Hardwood floor

* Quartz counter top

* Stainless steel appliances

* Dishwasher

* Brand new kitchen floor and cabinetry

* Built in pantry

* Updated bath

* Radiant heat

* Laundry in building

* Pet friendly - Cats only $350 pet fee

* $300 Move in fee



* Requirements*

* 650 credit score or better

* Make 3x the rent before taxes

* No evictions

* No bankruptcies

* NO EXCEPTIONS

**Application fees are non refundable**

***Please contact Landstar listing agent for all info and applications regarding this unit. As availability is subject to change without warning.***



Michael Robinson

847-331-6307

Landstar Realty Group

1611 Montrose ave

Chicago, Il 60613

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4603-n-campbell-ave-chicago-il-unit-2/314904

No Dogs Allowed



