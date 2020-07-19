All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4603 N Campbell Ave 2

4603 North Campbell Avenue · (847) 331-6307
Location

4603 North Campbell Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
1 bed, 1 bath in Ravenswood - Property Id: 314904

**Please rend carefully**
This updated 1 bed, 1 bath is looking to be sublet from now until 3/31/2021. Located on Wilson and Campbell ave in the Ravenswood neighborhood. Close to the Western Blue Line Station, Welles Park, Chubbie Wieners, Garcia's, The Budlong Hot Chicken and Spyners Pub. This unit includes heat and water.

*Amenities*
* Hardwood floor
* Quartz counter top
* Stainless steel appliances
* Dishwasher
* Brand new kitchen floor and cabinetry
* Built in pantry
* Updated bath
* Radiant heat
* Laundry in building
* Pet friendly - Cats only $350 pet fee
* $300 Move in fee

* Requirements*
* 650 credit score or better
* Make 3x the rent before taxes
* No evictions
* No bankruptcies
* NO EXCEPTIONS
**Application fees are non refundable**
***Please contact Landstar listing agent for all info and applications regarding this unit. As availability is subject to change without warning.***

Michael Robinson
847-331-6307
Landstar Realty Group
1611 Montrose ave
Chicago, Il 60613
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4603-n-campbell-ave-chicago-il-unit-2/314904
Property Id 314904

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5954657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

