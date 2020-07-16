All apartments in Chicago
4602 N Beacon St 1C
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM

4602 N Beacon St 1C

4602 North Beacon Street · (262) 843-5832
4602 North Beacon Street, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Studio

Unit Unit 1C · Avail. now

$895

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Spacious Uptown studio steps from the red line - Property Id: 292067

Large studio apartment with one bathroom, great natural light, and plenty of closet space. Hardwood floors, separate eat-in kitchen as well as Heat and cooking gas are included in the rent! Building is in walking distance to Target, Jewel, transportation, shopping, and more! Cat Friendly building! Laundry On Site
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292067
Property Id 292067

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5824709)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 4602 N Beacon St 1C have any available units?
4602 N Beacon St 1C has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4602 N Beacon St 1C have?
Some of 4602 N Beacon St 1C's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4602 N Beacon St 1C currently offering any rent specials?
4602 N Beacon St 1C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4602 N Beacon St 1C pet-friendly?
Yes, 4602 N Beacon St 1C is pet friendly.
Does 4602 N Beacon St 1C offer parking?
No, 4602 N Beacon St 1C does not offer parking.
Does 4602 N Beacon St 1C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4602 N Beacon St 1C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4602 N Beacon St 1C have a pool?
No, 4602 N Beacon St 1C does not have a pool.
Does 4602 N Beacon St 1C have accessible units?
No, 4602 N Beacon St 1C does not have accessible units.
Does 4602 N Beacon St 1C have units with dishwashers?
No, 4602 N Beacon St 1C does not have units with dishwashers.
