4602 N Beacon St 1C

Amenities
Spacious Uptown studio steps from the red line - Property Id: 292067
Large studio apartment with one bathroom, great natural light, and plenty of closet space. Hardwood floors, separate eat-in kitchen as well as Heat and cooking gas are included in the rent! Building is in walking distance to Target, Jewel, transportation, shopping, and more! Cat Friendly building! Laundry On Site
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292067
Property Id 292067
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5824709)