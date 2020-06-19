All apartments in Chicago
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4556 N Wolcott Ave
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

4556 N Wolcott Ave

4556 North Wolcott Avenue · (224) 226-4000
Location

4556 North Wolcott Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1650 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
2 BEDROOM IN PRIME RAVENSWOOD LOCATION! - Property Id: 263490

Location: 4556 N Wolcott Ave, Ravenswoo, 60640
Rent: $1650
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet friendly
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street

CALL TO INQUIRE ABOUT MOVE-IN SPECIALS!

- Just block to CTA Brown Line and Metra
- Well maintained building on quite tree lined street
- Laundry on-site
- Hardwood flooring
- Lots of natural sunlight
- SS kitchen appliances including microwave and dishwasher

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263490
Property Id 263490

(RLNE5754647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4556 N Wolcott Ave have any available units?
4556 N Wolcott Ave has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4556 N Wolcott Ave have?
Some of 4556 N Wolcott Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4556 N Wolcott Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4556 N Wolcott Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4556 N Wolcott Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4556 N Wolcott Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4556 N Wolcott Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4556 N Wolcott Ave does offer parking.
Does 4556 N Wolcott Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4556 N Wolcott Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4556 N Wolcott Ave have a pool?
No, 4556 N Wolcott Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4556 N Wolcott Ave have accessible units?
No, 4556 N Wolcott Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4556 N Wolcott Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4556 N Wolcott Ave has units with dishwashers.
