All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4555 N Ravenswood Ave 203.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4555 N Ravenswood Ave 203
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

4555 N Ravenswood Ave 203

4555 North Ravenswood Avenue · (773) 603-5520
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4555 North Ravenswood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
bbq/grill
new construction
RAVENSWOOD BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION 2 BED 2 BATH! - Property Id: 280558

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom new construction in Ravenswood features hardwood floors, a modern kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave, contemporary cabinetry, full tile backsplashes & eat-in kitchen, and breakfast bar island. The unit also features laundry in-unit, central air with a Nest thermostat, a private balcony, and pets are welcome. There is ample street parking surrounding this elevator-equipped building, and there is a furnished roof deck with panoramic views and BBQ grills. Just steps away from Lawrence regional Metra, the Wilson Brownline, and Mariano's.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280558
Property Id 280558

(RLNE5782678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4555 N Ravenswood Ave 203 have any available units?
4555 N Ravenswood Ave 203 has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4555 N Ravenswood Ave 203 have?
Some of 4555 N Ravenswood Ave 203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4555 N Ravenswood Ave 203 currently offering any rent specials?
4555 N Ravenswood Ave 203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4555 N Ravenswood Ave 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4555 N Ravenswood Ave 203 is pet friendly.
Does 4555 N Ravenswood Ave 203 offer parking?
No, 4555 N Ravenswood Ave 203 does not offer parking.
Does 4555 N Ravenswood Ave 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4555 N Ravenswood Ave 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4555 N Ravenswood Ave 203 have a pool?
No, 4555 N Ravenswood Ave 203 does not have a pool.
Does 4555 N Ravenswood Ave 203 have accessible units?
No, 4555 N Ravenswood Ave 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 4555 N Ravenswood Ave 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4555 N Ravenswood Ave 203 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4555 N Ravenswood Ave 203?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1022 W. Dakin
1022 W Dakin St
Chicago, IL 60613
5532 S Kimbark Ave
5532 S Kimbark Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
1135 W. Pratt
1135 W Pratt Blvd
Chicago, IL 60626
5941 North Paulina St. Apt.
5941 North Paulina Street
Chicago, IL 60660
Reside at 849
849 W Buena Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
5512 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5512 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60637
3417 N Janssen Ave
3417 North Janssen Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
2741 North Southport Ave. Apt.
2741 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity