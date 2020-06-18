4555 N Ravenswood Ave 203

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator bbq/grill new construction

RAVENSWOOD BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION 2 BED 2 BATH! - Property Id: 280558



This two-bedroom, two-bathroom new construction in Ravenswood features hardwood floors, a modern kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave, contemporary cabinetry, full tile backsplashes & eat-in kitchen, and breakfast bar island. The unit also features laundry in-unit, central air with a Nest thermostat, a private balcony, and pets are welcome. There is ample street parking surrounding this elevator-equipped building, and there is a furnished roof deck with panoramic views and BBQ grills. Just steps away from Lawrence regional Metra, the Wilson Brownline, and Mariano's.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280558

Property Id 280558



(RLNE5782678)