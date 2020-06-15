All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
4540 North Ravenswood Avenue
4540 North Ravenswood Avenue

4540 North Ravenswood Avenue · (773) 339-1439
Location

4540 North Ravenswood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
new construction
Available now and easy to show. Stunning new construction rental units in an elevator building that is prime for commuters. The building offers condo quality homes with 1-3 bedrooms and each features custom kitchens with painted maple cabinetry, stainless appliances, quartz counters and professional plumbing fixtures. The Bathrooms in these units are custom designed with walk in showers and frameless glass surrounds and painted maple vanities. This building is 1 block from the new Metra station, brown line, Marianos grocery and is centrally located for all of the Lincoln Square and Ravenswood amenities. All of the units also include in unit laundry and private outdoor space. Garage parking is available for additional rent. These are the nicest rentals on the north side. Floor plans for all units under additional information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4540 North Ravenswood Avenue have any available units?
4540 North Ravenswood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4540 North Ravenswood Avenue have?
Some of 4540 North Ravenswood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4540 North Ravenswood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4540 North Ravenswood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4540 North Ravenswood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4540 North Ravenswood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4540 North Ravenswood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4540 North Ravenswood Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4540 North Ravenswood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4540 North Ravenswood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4540 North Ravenswood Avenue have a pool?
No, 4540 North Ravenswood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4540 North Ravenswood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4540 North Ravenswood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4540 North Ravenswood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4540 North Ravenswood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
