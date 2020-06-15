4540 North Ravenswood Avenue

Amenities

Available now and easy to show. Stunning new construction rental units in an elevator building that is prime for commuters. The building offers condo quality homes with 1-3 bedrooms and each features custom kitchens with painted maple cabinetry, stainless appliances, quartz counters and professional plumbing fixtures. The Bathrooms in these units are custom designed with walk in showers and frameless glass surrounds and painted maple vanities. This building is 1 block from the new Metra station, brown line, Marianos grocery and is centrally located for all of the Lincoln Square and Ravenswood amenities. All of the units also include in unit laundry and private outdoor space. Garage parking is available for additional rent. These are the nicest rentals on the north side. Floor plans for all units under additional information.