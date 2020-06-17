All apartments in Chicago
4520 N CLARENDON AVE, #608
4520 N CLARENDON AVE, #608

4520 North Clarendon Avenue · (847) 989-1783
Location

4520 North Clarendon Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Beautifully Renovated One Bedroom in Uptown-Right By Montrose Beach!
This renovated one bedroom, one bathroom is located in Uptown and within walking distance to the lake! Apartment features an updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hard wood floors, and high ceilings. Building has a renovated lobby, bike storage, fitness room, laundry on site, and outdoor patio with lounge furniture and charcoal grill. Pet Friendly! This apartment is close to Wilson Red Line stop, Target, beaches, restaurants, and entertainment! *Photos might be of a similar unit in building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4520 N CLARENDON AVE, #608 have any available units?
4520 N CLARENDON AVE, #608 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4520 N CLARENDON AVE, #608 have?
Some of 4520 N CLARENDON AVE, #608's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4520 N CLARENDON AVE, #608 currently offering any rent specials?
4520 N CLARENDON AVE, #608 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4520 N CLARENDON AVE, #608 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4520 N CLARENDON AVE, #608 is pet friendly.
Does 4520 N CLARENDON AVE, #608 offer parking?
No, 4520 N CLARENDON AVE, #608 does not offer parking.
Does 4520 N CLARENDON AVE, #608 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4520 N CLARENDON AVE, #608 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4520 N CLARENDON AVE, #608 have a pool?
No, 4520 N CLARENDON AVE, #608 does not have a pool.
Does 4520 N CLARENDON AVE, #608 have accessible units?
No, 4520 N CLARENDON AVE, #608 does not have accessible units.
Does 4520 N CLARENDON AVE, #608 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4520 N CLARENDON AVE, #608 does not have units with dishwashers.
