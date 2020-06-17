4520 N CLARENDON AVE, #608

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage lobby

Beautifully Renovated One Bedroom in Uptown-Right By Montrose Beach!

This renovated one bedroom, one bathroom is located in Uptown and within walking distance to the lake! Apartment features an updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hard wood floors, and high ceilings. Building has a renovated lobby, bike storage, fitness room, laundry on site, and outdoor patio with lounge furniture and charcoal grill. Pet Friendly! This apartment is close to Wilson Red Line stop, Target, beaches, restaurants, and entertainment! *Photos might be of a similar unit in building.