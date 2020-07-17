4519 N Harding Ave #2

Amenities
Albany Park 2 Bed 1 Bath - Property Id: 308582
Albany Park 2 Bed 1 Bath
This two bedroom, one bathroom apartment features a living room, a dining room, and an eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher. There is hardwood flooring throughout the unit with tiling in the kitchen and bathroom. The unit amenities include central heat and air conditioning, and ample closet space. Water is included in the rent. The building features a laundry room, a fitness room, and a shared back yard. Cats are welcome! Plenty of street parking is available in the area. This unit is less than a twenty minute walk to the Kimball Brown Line Station or the Irving Park Blue Line Station - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4519-n-harding-ave-chicago-il-unit-%232/308582
Property Id 308582
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5944725)