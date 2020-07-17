All apartments in Chicago
4519 N Harding Ave #2

4519 North Harding Avenue · (443) 856-7274
Location

4519 North Harding Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit #2 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Albany Park 2 Bed 1 Bath - Property Id: 308582

Albany Park 2 Bed 1 Bath
This two bedroom, one bathroom apartment features a living room, a dining room, and an eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher. There is hardwood flooring throughout the unit with tiling in the kitchen and bathroom. The unit amenities include central heat and air conditioning, and ample closet space. Water is included in the rent. The building features a laundry room, a fitness room, and a shared back yard. Cats are welcome! Plenty of street parking is available in the area. This unit is less than a twenty minute walk to the Kimball Brown Line Station or the Irving Park Blue Line Station - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4519-n-harding-ave-chicago-il-unit-%232/308582
Property Id 308582

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5944725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4519 N Harding Ave #2 have any available units?
4519 N Harding Ave #2 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4519 N Harding Ave #2 have?
Some of 4519 N Harding Ave #2's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4519 N Harding Ave #2 currently offering any rent specials?
4519 N Harding Ave #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4519 N Harding Ave #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4519 N Harding Ave #2 is pet friendly.
Does 4519 N Harding Ave #2 offer parking?
No, 4519 N Harding Ave #2 does not offer parking.
Does 4519 N Harding Ave #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4519 N Harding Ave #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4519 N Harding Ave #2 have a pool?
No, 4519 N Harding Ave #2 does not have a pool.
Does 4519 N Harding Ave #2 have accessible units?
No, 4519 N Harding Ave #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4519 N Harding Ave #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4519 N Harding Ave #2 has units with dishwashers.
