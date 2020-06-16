All apartments in Chicago
450 W Menomonee St
Last updated July 21 2019 at 9:21 AM

450 W Menomonee St

450 West Menomonee Street · (224) 420-2245
Location

450 West Menomonee Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2495 · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Available 09/01/19 Huge 2 bed 2 bath in an incredible location of Lincoln Park/ Old Town with central heat/air and washer/dryer in unit

This apartment is located on the second floor of a 4 story walkup building. It is being remodeled to be completely new (pictured is a unit one floor up which we are essentially doing the exact same work to and has the same floorpan) It has a spacious living room, dining room, kitchen, and bedrooms. The kitchen and bath are becoming all new, it gets great natural sunlight, has hardwood floors throughout, central heat/air, washer dryer in unit!

Features

Hardwood floors
Central heat/air
Washer/dryer in unit
Spacious
Pets allowed
No security deposit

Text/call/email for showings!
Ari Weil
Peak Realty Chicago
224.420.2245
ari@peakrealtychicago.com

(RLNE4195000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 W Menomonee St have any available units?
450 W Menomonee St has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 450 W Menomonee St have?
Some of 450 W Menomonee St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 W Menomonee St currently offering any rent specials?
450 W Menomonee St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 W Menomonee St pet-friendly?
Yes, 450 W Menomonee St is pet friendly.
Does 450 W Menomonee St offer parking?
No, 450 W Menomonee St does not offer parking.
Does 450 W Menomonee St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 450 W Menomonee St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 W Menomonee St have a pool?
No, 450 W Menomonee St does not have a pool.
Does 450 W Menomonee St have accessible units?
No, 450 W Menomonee St does not have accessible units.
Does 450 W Menomonee St have units with dishwashers?
No, 450 W Menomonee St does not have units with dishwashers.
