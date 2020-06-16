450 W Menomonee St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Available 09/01/19 Huge 2 bed 2 bath in an incredible location of Lincoln Park/ Old Town with central heat/air and washer/dryer in unit



This apartment is located on the second floor of a 4 story walkup building. It is being remodeled to be completely new (pictured is a unit one floor up which we are essentially doing the exact same work to and has the same floorpan) It has a spacious living room, dining room, kitchen, and bedrooms. The kitchen and bath are becoming all new, it gets great natural sunlight, has hardwood floors throughout, central heat/air, washer dryer in unit!



Features



Hardwood floors

Central heat/air

Washer/dryer in unit

Spacious

Pets allowed

No security deposit



Text/call/email for showings!

Ari Weil

Peak Realty Chicago

224.420.2245

ari@peakrealtychicago.com



(RLNE4195000)