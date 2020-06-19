All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

445 W Huron St

445 East Huron Street · (224) 358-5626
Location

445 East Huron Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $4564 · Avail. Jul 20

$4,564

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
pool
hot tub
Available 07/20/20 STUNNING 3 bedroom in River North! $4564/mo - Property Id: 270236

My service is 100% FREE and I represent over a 170 luxury buildings in downtown Chicago! Please call, text or email for inquiries, so let me help you find the perfect apartment!

STUNNING 3 bedroom, hardwood floors throughout, BALCONY and jaw dropping floor to ceiling windows.

Amenities include indoor pool and spa, fitness center, 24 hr doorman and much more!

Arlynn Riquelme | Luxury Leasing Agent
Phone: 224-358-5626
Downtown Apartment Company
Listing #45
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270236
Property Id 270236

(RLNE5741042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 W Huron St have any available units?
445 W Huron St has a unit available for $4,564 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 445 W Huron St have?
Some of 445 W Huron St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 W Huron St currently offering any rent specials?
445 W Huron St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 W Huron St pet-friendly?
Yes, 445 W Huron St is pet friendly.
Does 445 W Huron St offer parking?
No, 445 W Huron St does not offer parking.
Does 445 W Huron St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 445 W Huron St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 W Huron St have a pool?
Yes, 445 W Huron St has a pool.
Does 445 W Huron St have accessible units?
No, 445 W Huron St does not have accessible units.
Does 445 W Huron St have units with dishwashers?
No, 445 W Huron St does not have units with dishwashers.
