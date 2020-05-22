445 East NORTH WATER Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Corner two bedroom with over 2112 sq ft of living space. This spacious home offers spectacular views of the River and The Lake. Large Kitchen with island, eat-in Breakfast area adjacent to the balcony for summer enjoyment. Two spacious bedrooms separated from living space. Master Suite includes over-sized stone bath with separate shower and whirpool tub and fitted walk-in closet. Full size Laundy room with cabinets and counter. 3rd floor parking space and storage included. Full amenity professionally managed building with Exercise Room, Pool, Sundeck, and Entertainment Suite. Available June 22