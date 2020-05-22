All apartments in Chicago
445 East NORTH WATER Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:51 PM

445 East NORTH WATER Street

445 East North Water Street · (800) 795-1010
Location

445 East North Water Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1201 · Avail. now

$5,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2112 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Corner two bedroom with over 2112 sq ft of living space. This spacious home offers spectacular views of the River and The Lake. Large Kitchen with island, eat-in Breakfast area adjacent to the balcony for summer enjoyment. Two spacious bedrooms separated from living space. Master Suite includes over-sized stone bath with separate shower and whirpool tub and fitted walk-in closet. Full size Laundy room with cabinets and counter. 3rd floor parking space and storage included. Full amenity professionally managed building with Exercise Room, Pool, Sundeck, and Entertainment Suite. Available June 22

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 East NORTH WATER Street have any available units?
445 East NORTH WATER Street has a unit available for $5,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 445 East NORTH WATER Street have?
Some of 445 East NORTH WATER Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 East NORTH WATER Street currently offering any rent specials?
445 East NORTH WATER Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 East NORTH WATER Street pet-friendly?
No, 445 East NORTH WATER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 445 East NORTH WATER Street offer parking?
Yes, 445 East NORTH WATER Street does offer parking.
Does 445 East NORTH WATER Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 445 East NORTH WATER Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 East NORTH WATER Street have a pool?
Yes, 445 East NORTH WATER Street has a pool.
Does 445 East NORTH WATER Street have accessible units?
No, 445 East NORTH WATER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 445 East NORTH WATER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 445 East NORTH WATER Street has units with dishwashers.
