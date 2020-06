Amenities

Welcome home to historic Ravenswood Manor! This beautiful 3 bedroom unit features hardwood floors throughout, an updated kitchen and bathroom and a private sunroom for your home office or use as a mini yoga studio. Take advantage of the back deck with your coffee in the morning and a BBQ in the evening. Conveniently located near CTA bus stops and the Brown line. Take a stroll to nearby Horner Park or visit local restaurants and shops. All this PLUS free laundry in the basement and a spot in the garage! Landlord will even throw in a bag of chips.