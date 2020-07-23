4423 N Wolcott Ave 1A

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Perfect location! Stunning REHABBED 2 BED ..brown line is literally steps from your front door! he brown line can take you to Albany Park, Lakeview, Lincoln Park, River North, and the loop. Welles Park is just a 10 minute walk from the front door and offers multiple baseball fields, an indoor pool, and a concert stage. Tons of restaurants and shops are in the area as well.

This massive 2 bedroom offers a spacious layout, hardwood floors, and oversized closets. Separate eat in kitchen is a huge plus! Brand new gut rehab with updated appliances, dishwasher, etc....too much to list. This building is pet friendly.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4423-n-wolcott-ave-chicago-il-unit-1a/263186

