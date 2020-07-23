4423 N Wolcott Ave 1A

Amenities
Perfect location! Stunning REHABBED 2 BED ..brown line is literally steps from your front door!
Perfect location! Stunning REHABBED 2 BED ..brown line is literally steps from your front door! he brown line can take you to Albany Park, Lakeview, Lincoln Park, River North, and the loop. Welles Park is just a 10 minute walk from the front door and offers multiple baseball fields, an indoor pool, and a concert stage. Tons of restaurants and shops are in the area as well.
This massive 2 bedroom offers a spacious layout, hardwood floors, and oversized closets. Separate eat in kitchen is a huge plus! Brand new gut rehab with updated appliances, dishwasher, etc....too much to list. This building is pet friendly.
Call today before you miss out on this steal!
