Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4423 N Wolcott Ave 1A

4423 North Wolcott Avenue · (708) 942-1771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4423 North Wolcott Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1A · Avail. now

$1,795

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
4423 N Wolcott 1A - Property Id: 263186

Perfect location! Stunning REHABBED 2 BED ..brown line is literally steps from your front door!
Perfect location! Stunning REHABBED 2 BED ..brown line is literally steps from your front door! he brown line can take you to Albany Park, Lakeview, Lincoln Park, River North, and the loop. Welles Park is just a 10 minute walk from the front door and offers multiple baseball fields, an indoor pool, and a concert stage. Tons of restaurants and shops are in the area as well.
This massive 2 bedroom offers a spacious layout, hardwood floors, and oversized closets. Separate eat in kitchen is a huge plus! Brand new gut rehab with updated appliances, dishwasher, etc....too much to list. This building is pet friendly.
Call today before you miss out on this steal!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4423-n-wolcott-ave-chicago-il-unit-1a/263186
Property Id 263186

(RLNE5948552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4423 N Wolcott Ave 1A have any available units?
4423 N Wolcott Ave 1A has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4423 N Wolcott Ave 1A have?
Some of 4423 N Wolcott Ave 1A's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4423 N Wolcott Ave 1A currently offering any rent specials?
4423 N Wolcott Ave 1A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4423 N Wolcott Ave 1A pet-friendly?
Yes, 4423 N Wolcott Ave 1A is pet friendly.
Does 4423 N Wolcott Ave 1A offer parking?
No, 4423 N Wolcott Ave 1A does not offer parking.
Does 4423 N Wolcott Ave 1A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4423 N Wolcott Ave 1A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4423 N Wolcott Ave 1A have a pool?
Yes, 4423 N Wolcott Ave 1A has a pool.
Does 4423 N Wolcott Ave 1A have accessible units?
No, 4423 N Wolcott Ave 1A does not have accessible units.
Does 4423 N Wolcott Ave 1A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4423 N Wolcott Ave 1A has units with dishwashers.
