All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 440 W BARRY AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
440 W BARRY AVE
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

440 W BARRY AVE

440 West Barry Avenue · (805) 901-2656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

440 West Barry Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
bike storage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
Great 1BR Available in East Lake View! Ideally located in Lakeview, 440 W. Barry offers you a home in one of Chicago&rsquo;s most vibrant neighborhoods with a space full of character and charm. It is a classic Chicago mid-rise offering bright and spacious apartments with arched doorways, built in shelving units, and ceramic tile baths. Some of the studios and all of the one and two bedroom apartments feature separate dining areas. The building is pet friendly, has bike storage, and has an on-site 24-hour building superintendant. Close to the lake, lakeshore path, countless amazing bars and restaurants, Mariano&rsquo;s grocery, caf&eacute;s and shopping locations, and several gyms, this is the perfect Lakeview spot to call home!*Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 W BARRY AVE have any available units?
440 W BARRY AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 440 W BARRY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
440 W BARRY AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 W BARRY AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 440 W BARRY AVE is pet friendly.
Does 440 W BARRY AVE offer parking?
No, 440 W BARRY AVE does not offer parking.
Does 440 W BARRY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 W BARRY AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 W BARRY AVE have a pool?
No, 440 W BARRY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 440 W BARRY AVE have accessible units?
No, 440 W BARRY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 440 W BARRY AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 440 W BARRY AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 440 W BARRY AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 440 W BARRY AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 440 W BARRY AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bucktown Station
1870 N Winnebago Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
3054-58 N Greenview / 1507-11 W Barry
3054 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
426 West Surf
426 W Surf St
Chicago, IL 60657
5234-5244 S. Ingleside Ave.
5234 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
828 W. Fullerton
828 W Fullerton Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
1601-15 W Berteau
1601 West Berteau Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
The Sutherland
4659 S Drexel Blvd
Chicago, IL 60653
1103 W Cornelia Ave
1103 West Cornelia Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity