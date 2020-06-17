440 W BARRY AVE

Amenities

Great 1BR Available in East Lake View! Ideally located in Lakeview, 440 W. Barry offers you a home in one of Chicago’s most vibrant neighborhoods with a space full of character and charm. It is a classic Chicago mid-rise offering bright and spacious apartments with arched doorways, built in shelving units, and ceramic tile baths. Some of the studios and all of the one and two bedroom apartments feature separate dining areas. The building is pet friendly, has bike storage, and has an on-site 24-hour building superintendant. Close to the lake, lakeshore path, countless amazing bars and restaurants, Mariano’s grocery, cafés and shopping locations, and several gyms, this is the perfect Lakeview spot to call home!*Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.