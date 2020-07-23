436 East North Water Street #E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Among the largest townhomes in Streeterville's East North Water Place, this totally renovated 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home offers extra wide living space, extra tall ceilings, hardwood floors & park & river views. The main level includes a living/dining room with custom built-ins, a top-quality kitchen/family room, a guest bath, two fireplaces & a balcony. Both en suite bedrooms on the upper level include Poliform closets & spa baths. A 920 sqft penthouse roof deck with panoramic views is perfect for entertaining and watching summer fireworks. The entry-level has a foyer, 3rd bedroom/bath & a fenced patio. Sophisticated electronics. 1 car attached garage + outside parking pad for a 2nd car. East North Water Place is a 56-unit complex on a 2.5-acre park between the Ogden Slip & the Chicago River. Quality construction, choice outdoor space and a tranquil location in the heart of the city have helped make this award-winning complex a resounding success. It is ideally located by Michigan Avenue, Navy Pier, Millennium Park & the Loop.