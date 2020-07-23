All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 22 2020 at 3:30 AM

436 East North Water Street #E

436 East North Water Street · No Longer Available
Location

436 East North Water Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Among the largest townhomes in Streeterville's East North Water Place, this totally renovated 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home offers extra wide living space, extra tall ceilings, hardwood floors & park & river views. The main level includes a living/dining room with custom built-ins, a top-quality kitchen/family room, a guest bath, two fireplaces & a balcony. Both en suite bedrooms on the upper level include Poliform closets & spa baths. A 920 sqft penthouse roof deck with panoramic views is perfect for entertaining and watching summer fireworks. The entry-level has a foyer, 3rd bedroom/bath & a fenced patio. Sophisticated electronics. 1 car attached garage + outside parking pad for a 2nd car. East North Water Place is a 56-unit complex on a 2.5-acre park between the Ogden Slip & the Chicago River. Quality construction, choice outdoor space and a tranquil location in the heart of the city have helped make this award-winning complex a resounding success. It is ideally located by Michigan Avenue, Navy Pier, Millennium Park & the Loop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 East North Water Street #E have any available units?
436 East North Water Street #E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 436 East North Water Street #E have?
Some of 436 East North Water Street #E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 436 East North Water Street #E currently offering any rent specials?
436 East North Water Street #E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 East North Water Street #E pet-friendly?
No, 436 East North Water Street #E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 436 East North Water Street #E offer parking?
Yes, 436 East North Water Street #E offers parking.
Does 436 East North Water Street #E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 436 East North Water Street #E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 East North Water Street #E have a pool?
No, 436 East North Water Street #E does not have a pool.
Does 436 East North Water Street #E have accessible units?
No, 436 East North Water Street #E does not have accessible units.
Does 436 East North Water Street #E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 436 East North Water Street #E has units with dishwashers.
