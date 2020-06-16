All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

4326 N Bernard St 3

4326 North Bernard Street · (773) 357-7733
Location

4326 North Bernard Street, Chicago, IL 60618
Irving Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Kimball Stop - New 2 Bedroom - Full Dining room! - Property Id: 145880

Updated 2 Bedroom Apt! Separate Living / Dining Room! SS Appliances - w/ Dishwasher, Updated Kitchen, Flooring & Bathroom. Heat included!

Large Updated 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom in Albany Park

The unit has been updated and includes:

-Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Dishwasher & Built-in
Microwave
-Modern Espresso Cabinets
-Separate Dining / Living Room
-Grey Paint Interior
-Remodeled Bathroom w/ New Tiling
-New Lighting Fixtures & Ceiling Fans
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout
-Plenty of Closet Space

Heat included!

Laundry in Building

Included in Rent: Water, Heat, Maintenance, & Trash

Application Fee & Move Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

*Photos may be of a similar unit.

Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/145880
Property Id 145880

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5706639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4326 N Bernard St 3 have any available units?
4326 N Bernard St 3 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4326 N Bernard St 3 have?
Some of 4326 N Bernard St 3's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4326 N Bernard St 3 currently offering any rent specials?
4326 N Bernard St 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4326 N Bernard St 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4326 N Bernard St 3 is pet friendly.
Does 4326 N Bernard St 3 offer parking?
No, 4326 N Bernard St 3 does not offer parking.
Does 4326 N Bernard St 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4326 N Bernard St 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4326 N Bernard St 3 have a pool?
No, 4326 N Bernard St 3 does not have a pool.
Does 4326 N Bernard St 3 have accessible units?
No, 4326 N Bernard St 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4326 N Bernard St 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4326 N Bernard St 3 has units with dishwashers.
