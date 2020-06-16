4326 N Bernard St 3

Amenities
Kimball Stop - New 2 Bedroom - Full Dining room! - Property Id: 145880
Updated 2 Bedroom Apt! Separate Living / Dining Room! SS Appliances - w/ Dishwasher, Updated Kitchen, Flooring & Bathroom. Heat included!
Large Updated 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom in Albany Park
The unit has been updated and includes:
-Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Dishwasher & Built-in
Microwave
-Modern Espresso Cabinets
-Separate Dining / Living Room
-Grey Paint Interior
-Remodeled Bathroom w/ New Tiling
-New Lighting Fixtures & Ceiling Fans
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout
-Plenty of Closet Space
Heat included!
Laundry in Building
Included in Rent: Water, Heat, Maintenance, & Trash
Application Fee & Move Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.
*Photos may be of a similar unit.
Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/145880
No Dogs Allowed
