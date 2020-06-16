4326 N Bernard St 3

Amenities

Kimball Stop - New 2 Bedroom - Full Dining room! - Property Id: 145880



Updated 2 Bedroom Apt! Separate Living / Dining Room! SS Appliances - w/ Dishwasher, Updated Kitchen, Flooring & Bathroom. Heat included!



Large Updated 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom in Albany Park



The unit has been updated and includes:



-Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Dishwasher & Built-in

Microwave

-Modern Espresso Cabinets

-Separate Dining / Living Room

-Grey Paint Interior

-Remodeled Bathroom w/ New Tiling

-New Lighting Fixtures & Ceiling Fans

-Hardwood Flooring Throughout

-Plenty of Closet Space



Heat included!



Laundry in Building



Included in Rent: Water, Heat, Maintenance, & Trash



Application Fee & Move Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s apply.

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



*Photos may be of a similar unit.



Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/145880

