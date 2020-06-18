4318 N Lincoln Ave 2

Amenities

Lincoln Square New Construction!! For rent - quality and spacious condo like apartment with beautiful floor plans that offers 1300 sq. ft., that includes 3 bedrooms with walk in closets and 2 full baths. Large master bedroom that includes a walk-in shower. In unit laundry. Beautiful high end finishes with hardwood floors, soft close cabinets, quartz counters, and all stainless steel appliances. Each unit also has private decks on the back and one assigned outdoor parking space. North Center/Lincoln Square is a great location that is within walking distance of Horner and Wells park, a few blocks from train station and close to restaurants, Lincoln Square Shops and entertainment. Also located in Waters school district. Renter's insurance and move in fee is required. For more information contact Kim at kim@platinumhomeschicago.com. Pictures are of a similar unit by the same developer.

