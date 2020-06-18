All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4318 N Lincoln Ave 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4318 N Lincoln Ave 2
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:10 AM

4318 N Lincoln Ave 2

4318 North Lincoln Avenue · (773) 661-1287
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
North Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4318 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Unit 2 Available 05/01/20 Lincoln Square For Rent ! - Property Id: 254308

Lincoln Square New Construction!! For rent - quality and spacious condo like apartment with beautiful floor plans that offers 1300 sq. ft., that includes 3 bedrooms with walk in closets and 2 full baths. Large master bedroom that includes a walk-in shower. In unit laundry. Beautiful high end finishes with hardwood floors, soft close cabinets, quartz counters, and all stainless steel appliances. Each unit also has private decks on the back and one assigned outdoor parking space. North Center/Lincoln Square is a great location that is within walking distance of Horner and Wells park, a few blocks from train station and close to restaurants, Lincoln Square Shops and entertainment. Also located in Waters school district. Renter's insurance and move in fee is required. For more information contact Kim at kim@platinumhomeschicago.com. Pictures are of a similar unit by the same developer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254308
Property Id 254308

(RLNE5678637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4318 N Lincoln Ave 2 have any available units?
4318 N Lincoln Ave 2 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4318 N Lincoln Ave 2 have?
Some of 4318 N Lincoln Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4318 N Lincoln Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4318 N Lincoln Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4318 N Lincoln Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 4318 N Lincoln Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4318 N Lincoln Ave 2 offer parking?
Yes, 4318 N Lincoln Ave 2 does offer parking.
Does 4318 N Lincoln Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4318 N Lincoln Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4318 N Lincoln Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 4318 N Lincoln Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4318 N Lincoln Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 4318 N Lincoln Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4318 N Lincoln Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4318 N Lincoln Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4318 N Lincoln Ave 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Mason
180 N Ada St
Chicago, IL 60607
1157 W Diversey
1157 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
5111 S. Kimbark Avenue
5111 S Kimbark Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Reside at 823
823 W Buena Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
4814-18 N Wolcott
4814 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
2876-90 North Clark
2876 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60657
Pangea 5504 S Wabash Avenue
5504 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
5100 North Winchester Ave. Apt.
5100 North Winchester Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity