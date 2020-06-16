4255 NORTH CAMPBELL AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

Updated, Beautiful 2B 1B Central to North Center and Lincoln Square w/ private porch available NOW!

Flooded with light and located on a tree lined street, this 2 bed 1 bath in the Horner Park area is Available NOW! This property is in a fantastic location and easily walkable to Lincoln Square, North Center, Wells Park and Horner Park, plus close to some of the best shopping, coffee shops and restaurants in the city. Easy walk to public transportation too! This brand new fully gutted & insulated rehab offers an open floor plan with large bedrooms with floors and closet space, hardwood floors, central A/C, updated kitchen with SS appliances, onsite coin W/D, granite countertops, storage space, heated bathroom floor and a private rear porch. Pets permitted. Available NOW!