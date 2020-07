Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator parking

Awesome Studio Available in Great Buena Park Location!

Once a stately hotel, the historic Buena Terrace has been renovated and redesigned into a majestic elevator building. Just minutes from Wrigley Field and Montrose Harbor, Buena Terrace has the vintage charm that modern city dwellers seek. Most of the apartments come with private balconies overlooking our gorgeous courtyard garden.



Area: Buena Park

Parking: Assigned Parking

Parking Fee: Fee / $165

Pets Policy: Pets OK



Andrew Wright

Fulton Grace Realty

312-702-9578

Contact us to schedule a showing.