4235 N. Kedzie
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

4235 N. Kedzie

4235 North Kedzie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4235 North Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Irving Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
4235 N. Kedzie, #3B Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Condo for Rent in Irving Park Neighborhood! 2 bdrm/2 bath with outdoor space & parking! - Sunny large two bedroom / two full bathroom unit.
Stainless steel appliances
Granite counter tops.
Gorgeous cherry hardwood floors throughout.
Master suite has master bath, steam bath and walk in closet.
In-unit washer/dryer!
Gas forced heat and central air conditioning!
Private Balcony!
Across the street from grocery shopping.
Near transportation and 90/94.
Large common roof top deck.
One outdoor parking space included!
No dogs

$500 Move-in Fee
$50 Application Fee per person
Cats ok with $100 Pet Fee

All fees are non-refundable.

Call us at 773-409-4999 to schedule an appointment!!

(RLNE3150094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4235 N. Kedzie have any available units?
4235 N. Kedzie doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4235 N. Kedzie have?
Some of 4235 N. Kedzie's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4235 N. Kedzie currently offering any rent specials?
4235 N. Kedzie isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4235 N. Kedzie pet-friendly?
Yes, 4235 N. Kedzie is pet friendly.
Does 4235 N. Kedzie offer parking?
Yes, 4235 N. Kedzie does offer parking.
Does 4235 N. Kedzie have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4235 N. Kedzie offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4235 N. Kedzie have a pool?
No, 4235 N. Kedzie does not have a pool.
Does 4235 N. Kedzie have accessible units?
No, 4235 N. Kedzie does not have accessible units.
Does 4235 N. Kedzie have units with dishwashers?
No, 4235 N. Kedzie does not have units with dishwashers.
