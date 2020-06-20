All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4217 W Irving Park Rd 3C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4217 W Irving Park Rd 3C
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4217 W Irving Park Rd 3C

4217 W Irving Park Rd · (630) 750-6090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Irving Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4217 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60641
Irving Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3C · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Stunning 2BR/2BA Rehab, Close to Blue Line 90/94 - Property Id: 179381

Please Call or text Chris Jinks at 630-750-6090!

Awesome Deal on this high end 2 bed 2 bath close to EL and highway!

* Hardwood Floors
* Big Bedrooms
* Granite Countertops
* Maple Cabinets
* Black Appliances
* Laundry in Building
* Central Air
* Pets Okay
* Outdoor parking available $125mo
* Close to EL, Highway, & Much More...
$300 Per Person Move in fee, $300 pet fee

Pictures are of a similar unit!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179381
Property Id 179381

(RLNE5804072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4217 W Irving Park Rd 3C have any available units?
4217 W Irving Park Rd 3C has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4217 W Irving Park Rd 3C have?
Some of 4217 W Irving Park Rd 3C's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4217 W Irving Park Rd 3C currently offering any rent specials?
4217 W Irving Park Rd 3C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4217 W Irving Park Rd 3C pet-friendly?
Yes, 4217 W Irving Park Rd 3C is pet friendly.
Does 4217 W Irving Park Rd 3C offer parking?
Yes, 4217 W Irving Park Rd 3C does offer parking.
Does 4217 W Irving Park Rd 3C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4217 W Irving Park Rd 3C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4217 W Irving Park Rd 3C have a pool?
No, 4217 W Irving Park Rd 3C does not have a pool.
Does 4217 W Irving Park Rd 3C have accessible units?
No, 4217 W Irving Park Rd 3C does not have accessible units.
Does 4217 W Irving Park Rd 3C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4217 W Irving Park Rd 3C has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4217 W Irving Park Rd 3C?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reside on Morse
1340 W Morse Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
5300 S.blackstone Ave A
5300 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
Green Manor
4435 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
8456 S Wabash Ave
8456 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
847 W Wellington
847 West Wellington Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
8155 S Ingleside Ave
8155 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
The Madison at Racine
1164 W Madison St
Chicago, IL 60607
Oakdale Terrace
525 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity