419 West Wellington Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 5:56 PM

419 West Wellington Avenue

419 West Wellington Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1868149
Location

419 West Wellington Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
GORGEOUS EAST LAKEVIEW 3 BED / 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME AVAIL 6/1!
Gorgeous 3 bed, 2 full bath and 2 1/2 bath townhome in East Lakeview available August 1st! Unit features hardwood floors in the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms, large bedrooms, in-unit laundry. Upgraded kitchen featuring granite counters, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, range and hood. Tons of natural light, plus parking included! Located on a beautiful residential street and within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, public transportation, Purple and Brown lines at Wellington, and nightlife. MUST SEE!

Amenities:
Laundry, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 West Wellington Avenue have any available units?
419 West Wellington Avenue has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 West Wellington Avenue have?
Some of 419 West Wellington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 West Wellington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
419 West Wellington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 West Wellington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 419 West Wellington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 419 West Wellington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 419 West Wellington Avenue does offer parking.
Does 419 West Wellington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 419 West Wellington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 West Wellington Avenue have a pool?
No, 419 West Wellington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 419 West Wellington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 419 West Wellington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 419 West Wellington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 419 West Wellington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
