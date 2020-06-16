418 W Belden AVE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

2nd MONTH'S BASE RENT FREE FOR A 12 MONTH LEASE STARTING BY 1/25/20! 1/2 OFF ADMIN FEE IF APPLY W/IN 24 HOURS OF TOUR (admin fee credited back toward rent)! Hub of Lincoln Park! Renovated with 2 large, queen-sized bedrooms. New kitchen with espresso cabinets and stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, built-in microwave, and refrigerator with ice-maker. Central air conditioning (Central AC) and gas-forced heat (GFH), hardwood floors throughout, a wood burning fireplace against an exposed brick wall in the living room, a dining area, and a rehabbed bathroom! Pets are welcome, including cats and dogs; $250 pet fee/apartment; $30 pet rent/month, no weight limit, breed restrictions apply. Common outdoor space, including a shared deck with patio furniture. Laundry room onsite. Lease Terms: $65 application fee per person. $500 admin fee per apartment; no security deposit. $40 monthly water/sewer/trash fee. Renter's insurance required. PLEASE NOTE: - Pricing can change daily - FLEXIBLE lease terms available (pricing can change based on move-in date and lease term selections) ELAN312498