Last updated January 5 2020 at 5:11 AM

418 W Belden AVE

418 West Belden Avenue · (773) 454-1497
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

418 West Belden Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2nd MONTH'S BASE RENT FREE FOR A 12 MONTH LEASE STARTING BY 1/25/20! 1/2 OFF ADMIN FEE IF APPLY W/IN 24 HOURS OF TOUR (admin fee credited back toward rent)! Hub of Lincoln Park! Renovated with 2 large, queen-sized bedrooms. New kitchen with espresso cabinets and stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, built-in microwave, and refrigerator with ice-maker. Central air conditioning (Central AC) and gas-forced heat (GFH), hardwood floors throughout, a wood burning fireplace against an exposed brick wall in the living room, a dining area, and a rehabbed bathroom! Pets are welcome, including cats and dogs; $250 pet fee/apartment; $30 pet rent/month, no weight limit, breed restrictions apply. Common outdoor space, including a shared deck with patio furniture. Laundry room onsite. Lease Terms: $65 application fee per person. $500 admin fee per apartment; no security deposit. $40 monthly water/sewer/trash fee. Renter's insurance required. PLEASE NOTE: - Pricing can change daily - FLEXIBLE lease terms available (pricing can change based on move-in date and lease term selections) ELAN312498

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 W Belden AVE have any available units?
418 W Belden AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 418 W Belden AVE have?
Some of 418 W Belden AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 W Belden AVE currently offering any rent specials?
418 W Belden AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 W Belden AVE pet-friendly?
No, 418 W Belden AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 418 W Belden AVE offer parking?
No, 418 W Belden AVE does not offer parking.
Does 418 W Belden AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 W Belden AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 W Belden AVE have a pool?
No, 418 W Belden AVE does not have a pool.
Does 418 W Belden AVE have accessible units?
No, 418 W Belden AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 418 W Belden AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 418 W Belden AVE has units with dishwashers.
