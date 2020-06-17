4131 South Michigan Avenue

Amenities

Amazing rental will not last long! Two (2) bedrooms and 1 bath recently remodeled apartment in pristine Bronzeville location. You will have one designated parking spot, plenty of street parking and onsite laundry. You will enjoy an easy commute as you are a 2-block walk to the Green Line and a short driving distant to the Dan Ryan Expressway to the west and Lake Shore Drive to the east. In your Bronzeville community there is plenty of shopping, restaurants, grocery stores, and entertainment. Come see today!