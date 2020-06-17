All apartments in Chicago
4131 South Michigan Avenue

4131 South Michigan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4131 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60653
Grand Boulevard

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Amazing rental will not last long! Two (2) bedrooms and 1 bath recently remodeled apartment in pristine Bronzeville location. You will have one designated parking spot, plenty of street parking and onsite laundry. You will enjoy an easy commute as you are a 2-block walk to the Green Line and a short driving distant to the Dan Ryan Expressway to the west and Lake Shore Drive to the east. In your Bronzeville community there is plenty of shopping, restaurants, grocery stores, and entertainment. Come see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4131 South Michigan Avenue have any available units?
4131 South Michigan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 4131 South Michigan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4131 South Michigan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4131 South Michigan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4131 South Michigan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4131 South Michigan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4131 South Michigan Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4131 South Michigan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4131 South Michigan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4131 South Michigan Avenue have a pool?
No, 4131 South Michigan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4131 South Michigan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4131 South Michigan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4131 South Michigan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4131 South Michigan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4131 South Michigan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4131 South Michigan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
