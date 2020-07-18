Amenities
MASSIVE STUDIO WALK TO BROWN LINE! - Property Id: 271453
Location: 4107 N Kedzie Ave, Irving Park, 60618
Rent: $950
Bedrooms: Studio
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet friendly
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street
VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE!
- Walk to Kenzie Brown Line
- Grocery stores, restaurants, banks, pharmacies cafes in walking distance
- Top floor studio
- Vintage fixtures
- Separate kitchen and dinning area
- Tons of closet space
- Hardwood flooring
- No utilities included
Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000
