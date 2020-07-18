Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

MASSIVE STUDIO WALK TO BROWN LINE! - Property Id: 271453



Location: 4107 N Kedzie Ave, Irving Park, 60618

Rent: $950

Bedrooms: Studio

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Pet friendly

Laundry: In building

Parking: Street



VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE!



- Walk to Kenzie Brown Line

- Grocery stores, restaurants, banks, pharmacies cafes in walking distance

- Top floor studio

- Vintage fixtures

- Separate kitchen and dinning area

- Tons of closet space

- Hardwood flooring

- No utilities included



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Anastasiia Korinchevska

Landstar Realty Group

224-226-4000



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4107-n-kedzie-ave-chicago-il/271453

