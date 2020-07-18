All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4107 N Kedzie Ave

4107 North Kedzie Avenue · (224) 226-4000
Location

4107 North Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Irving Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $950 · Avail. now

$950

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
MASSIVE STUDIO WALK TO BROWN LINE! - Property Id: 271453

Location: 4107 N Kedzie Ave, Irving Park, 60618
Rent: $950
Bedrooms: Studio
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet friendly
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street

VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE!

- Walk to Kenzie Brown Line
- Grocery stores, restaurants, banks, pharmacies cafes in walking distance
- Top floor studio
- Vintage fixtures
- Separate kitchen and dinning area
- Tons of closet space
- Hardwood flooring
- No utilities included

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4107-n-kedzie-ave-chicago-il/271453
Property Id 271453

(RLNE5950935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4107 N Kedzie Ave have any available units?
4107 N Kedzie Ave has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4107 N Kedzie Ave have?
Some of 4107 N Kedzie Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4107 N Kedzie Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4107 N Kedzie Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4107 N Kedzie Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4107 N Kedzie Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4107 N Kedzie Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4107 N Kedzie Ave offers parking.
Does 4107 N Kedzie Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4107 N Kedzie Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4107 N Kedzie Ave have a pool?
No, 4107 N Kedzie Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4107 N Kedzie Ave have accessible units?
No, 4107 N Kedzie Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4107 N Kedzie Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4107 N Kedzie Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
