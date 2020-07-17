All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4060 Milwaukee.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4060 Milwaukee
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

4060 Milwaukee

4060 N Milwaukee Ave · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4060 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60641
Portage Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
media room
new construction
Distinguished three bedroom, one and a half bathroom in the heart of Portage Park features brand new kitchen with espresso cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, spacious living area, updated bathrooms, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, central heat and air, large bedrooms, ample closet space, laundry room in building, parking available, and pets welcome! Steps to Portage Theater, shopping, transportation, and more! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4060 Milwaukee have any available units?
4060 Milwaukee has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4060 Milwaukee have?
Some of 4060 Milwaukee's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4060 Milwaukee currently offering any rent specials?
4060 Milwaukee is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4060 Milwaukee pet-friendly?
Yes, 4060 Milwaukee is pet friendly.
Does 4060 Milwaukee offer parking?
Yes, 4060 Milwaukee offers parking.
Does 4060 Milwaukee have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4060 Milwaukee does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4060 Milwaukee have a pool?
No, 4060 Milwaukee does not have a pool.
Does 4060 Milwaukee have accessible units?
No, 4060 Milwaukee does not have accessible units.
Does 4060 Milwaukee have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4060 Milwaukee has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4060 Milwaukee?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cobbler Square Lofts
1350 N Wells St
Chicago, IL 60610
2237 North Bissell St. Apt.
2237 North Bissell Street
Chicago, IL 60614
5455 S.blackstone Ave
5455 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
Left Bank
300 N Canal Street
Chicago, IL 60606
The Sinclair
1201 N LaSalle St
Chicago, IL 60610
Irving Courts by Reside
718 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60613
1333 S Wabash Ave
1333 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60654
3338 North Sheffield Ave. Apt.
3338 North Sheffield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity