4056 North Springfield Ave 1

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Spacious Beautiful House Irving Park Downtown - Property Id: 6360



Come see this week, Cool 2 Flat Irving Park House, 15 foot cathedral ceilings, Unit 1, private front entrace, 2 beds and 1 bath, updated kitchen and bathroom, great location, two blocks from Tony's Supermarket, 2 blocks for Irving Park Blue line down town, across from Independence Park. Only serious renters, NO SMOKING BLDG, NO PETS, need good credit, first and last months deposit. Free parking on street.



Will be painted inside with fresh paint and we also comp. two free house cleanings every 6 months.



Free washers and dryers on site in building.



Brand new centrral air and heating. We also have an organic garden.



Independence tap two blocks away. Smoke Barbecue four blocks away.



Very quiet neighborhood, but fantastic location. Across from Independence Park and close to Wrigley field, SouthPort and Boytown.



Bottom unit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/6360

No Pets Allowed



