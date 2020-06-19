All apartments in Chicago
4056 North Springfield Ave 1

4056 North Springfield Avenue · (630) 290-9613
Location

4056 North Springfield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Irving Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Spacious Beautiful House Irving Park Downtown - Property Id: 6360

Come see this week, Cool 2 Flat Irving Park House, 15 foot cathedral ceilings, Unit 1, private front entrace, 2 beds and 1 bath, updated kitchen and bathroom, great location, two blocks from Tony's Supermarket, 2 blocks for Irving Park Blue line down town, across from Independence Park. Only serious renters, NO SMOKING BLDG, NO PETS, need good credit, first and last months deposit. Free parking on street.

Will be painted inside with fresh paint and we also comp. two free house cleanings every 6 months.

Free washers and dryers on site in building.

Brand new centrral air and heating. We also have an organic garden.

Independence tap two blocks away. Smoke Barbecue four blocks away.

Very quiet neighborhood, but fantastic location. Across from Independence Park and close to Wrigley field, SouthPort and Boytown.

Bottom unit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/6360
Property Id 6360

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5832717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4056 North Springfield Ave 1 have any available units?
4056 North Springfield Ave 1 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4056 North Springfield Ave 1 have?
Some of 4056 North Springfield Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4056 North Springfield Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4056 North Springfield Ave 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4056 North Springfield Ave 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4056 North Springfield Ave 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4056 North Springfield Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 4056 North Springfield Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4056 North Springfield Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4056 North Springfield Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4056 North Springfield Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 4056 North Springfield Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4056 North Springfield Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 4056 North Springfield Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4056 North Springfield Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4056 North Springfield Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
