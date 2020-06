405 North Wabash Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman gym parking pool garage hot tub

NEWLY REHABBED LARGE ONE BEDROOM IN RIVER NORTH! UNIT WAS TOTALLY GUTTED WITH NEW DARK HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW WHITE CABINETS, QUARTZ COUNTER-TOPS WITH BREAKFAST BAR, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, NEW MARBLE BATH AND VANITY. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU, PLENTY OF ROOM FOR KING BED, AND WALK-IN CLOSET. AMAZING CITY VIEWS THROUGH LIVING AND BEDROOM, EVEN A SLIGHT LAKE VIEW. FULL AMENITY BUILDING FEATURES 24 HOUR DOORMAN, INDOOR POOL, HOT TUB, LARGE FITNESS CENTER, SUN DECK, HOSPITALITY ROOM, AND DRY CLEANERS ON SITE. COULDN'T ASK FOR A BETTER LOCATION WITH CLOSE PROXIMITY TO RIVERWALK, MICHIGAN AVE SHOPS, TON OF GREAT DINING AND ENTERTAINMENT OPTIONS, AND RIVER AND LAKE ENJOYMENT.