Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Great 2 Bedroom for a Great Price! - Property Id: 313791



Great street of Irving Park! This is an lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath with hardwood floors and heat included in the rent. Lots of character. Call today to take a look! (Photos are of old kitchen before the rehab.)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4042-44-west-addison-chicago-il/313791

Property Id 313791



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5965384)