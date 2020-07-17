All apartments in Chicago
4029 N Monticello Ave 1

4029 North Monticello Avenue · (773) 357-7733
Location

4029 North Monticello Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Irving Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
hot tub
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 Spacious 1 Bedroom - Irving Park - Property Id: 144976

1 Bed / 1 Bath Recent Rehab Apartment in Irving Park! SS Appliances incl. Dishwasher, Central Heat / Air

This Updated 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath unit has large living spaces, ample closet space, and a rear porch. Located on a residential block just north of Irving Park, you will be near the Blue Line and Expressway.

Amenities Include:

-Modern Open Kitchen w/ room for eat-in table
-Stainless Steel Appliances w/ Dishwasher!
-Hardwood Floors
-Dark Wood Cabinetry
-Modern Lighting Fixtures
-Spa-Tiled Bathroom
-Large Living Space
-Storage locker
-Outdoor space
-Central Air

Coin Laundry in basement!

Application Fee & Move Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

*Photos may be of a similar unit.

Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/144976
Property Id 144976

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5923611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

