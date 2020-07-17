4029 N Monticello Ave 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry hot tub

Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 Spacious 1 Bedroom - Irving Park - Property Id: 144976



1 Bed / 1 Bath Recent Rehab Apartment in Irving Park! SS Appliances incl. Dishwasher, Central Heat / Air



This Updated 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath unit has large living spaces, ample closet space, and a rear porch. Located on a residential block just north of Irving Park, you will be near the Blue Line and Expressway.



Amenities Include:



-Modern Open Kitchen w/ room for eat-in table

-Stainless Steel Appliances w/ Dishwasher!

-Hardwood Floors

-Dark Wood Cabinetry

-Modern Lighting Fixtures

-Spa-Tiled Bathroom

-Large Living Space

-Storage locker

-Outdoor space

-Central Air



Coin Laundry in basement!



Application Fee & Move Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s apply.

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



*Photos may be of a similar unit.



Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/144976

No Dogs Allowed



