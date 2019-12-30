All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:10 AM

4012 N Sheridan Rd Apt 1S

4012 North Sheridan Road · (312) 498-6785
Location

4012 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL 60613
Uptown

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2550 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Huge vintage ,3bedroom 2 bath, look at the size of these rooms (estimated) it has everything, front and rear porch/deck, in unit laundry, hardwood floors, fireplace, central Air, separate living dining space, look at the size of this kitchen. well managed live in managed building with hidden garden and fountains, extremely well kept property. $250 per person Move In Fee. Built in 1903, gut rehabbed in late 1980's with upgrades as needed over the years. Building has excellent on-site manager who is also the building engineer. Nicely landscaped yard. Full-size washer and dryer in unit. Very large kitchen. Huge closets. Building is cable ready. Water included. Uncovered Parking included in the rent. 4012-14 N Sheridan located in Buena Park was constructed in 1903 and rehabbed back to the original six units in the late 1980's. The building is on the state historic register. Many of the original features have been preserved including the built-ins and the woodwork. New Hardwood floors in the Living Room and Formal Dining Room. New Carpeting in the bedrooms. Large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom. Master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom. Central A/C and Heat.Decorative Fireplace in the Living Room. 2000 square foot apt!! Full size Washer/dryer in unit. 4 minute walk to the Sheridan red line stop and access to many bus routes in the Buena Park Neighborhood Target and Jewel close by. One parking space included in the rent. Nice back deck. The building is locally owned and has an on-site manager who responds quickly to maintenance needs. No security deposit but there is a $900 non-refundable move-in fee instead.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5159633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4012 N Sheridan Rd Apt 1S have any available units?
4012 N Sheridan Rd Apt 1S has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4012 N Sheridan Rd Apt 1S have?
Some of 4012 N Sheridan Rd Apt 1S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4012 N Sheridan Rd Apt 1S currently offering any rent specials?
4012 N Sheridan Rd Apt 1S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4012 N Sheridan Rd Apt 1S pet-friendly?
No, 4012 N Sheridan Rd Apt 1S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4012 N Sheridan Rd Apt 1S offer parking?
Yes, 4012 N Sheridan Rd Apt 1S does offer parking.
Does 4012 N Sheridan Rd Apt 1S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4012 N Sheridan Rd Apt 1S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4012 N Sheridan Rd Apt 1S have a pool?
No, 4012 N Sheridan Rd Apt 1S does not have a pool.
Does 4012 N Sheridan Rd Apt 1S have accessible units?
No, 4012 N Sheridan Rd Apt 1S does not have accessible units.
Does 4012 N Sheridan Rd Apt 1S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4012 N Sheridan Rd Apt 1S has units with dishwashers.
