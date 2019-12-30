4012 N Sheridan Rd Apt 1S

Amenities

Huge vintage ,3bedroom 2 bath, look at the size of these rooms (estimated) it has everything, front and rear porch/deck, in unit laundry, hardwood floors, fireplace, central Air, separate living dining space, look at the size of this kitchen. well managed live in managed building with hidden garden and fountains, extremely well kept property. $250 per person Move In Fee. Built in 1903, gut rehabbed in late 1980's with upgrades as needed over the years. Building has excellent on-site manager who is also the building engineer. Nicely landscaped yard. Full-size washer and dryer in unit. Very large kitchen. Huge closets. Building is cable ready. Water included. Uncovered Parking included in the rent. 4012-14 N Sheridan located in Buena Park was constructed in 1903 and rehabbed back to the original six units in the late 1980's. The building is on the state historic register. Many of the original features have been preserved including the built-ins and the woodwork. New Hardwood floors in the Living Room and Formal Dining Room. New Carpeting in the bedrooms. Large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom. Master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom. Central A/C and Heat.Decorative Fireplace in the Living Room. 2000 square foot apt!! Full size Washer/dryer in unit. 4 minute walk to the Sheridan red line stop and access to many bus routes in the Buena Park Neighborhood Target and Jewel close by. One parking space included in the rent. Nice back deck. The building is locally owned and has an on-site manager who responds quickly to maintenance needs. No security deposit but there is a $900 non-refundable move-in fee instead.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5159633)