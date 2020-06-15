401 North Wabash Avenue

Amenities
Unparalleled opportunity to join the incredible community at Trump International Hotel & Tower. The unit is located on the 39th floor & is 1 of the largest floorplans available. A huge 1 bed/1.1 bath unit with a den, spacious walk-in closet, beautiful marble master bathroom with a massive soaking tub, side-by-side washer/dryer with plenty of storage. Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago celebrates both Five Star & Five Diamond awards, 1 of only a few buildings in the world to do so. Take full advantage of their many luxury amenities: 24-hour doorstaff, spa, indoor pool, Rebar Lounge, Sixteen (a Two-Star Michelin restaurant), 16th floor outdoor restaurant, hair salon, & much more.