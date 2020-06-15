All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 401 North Wabash Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
401 North Wabash Avenue
Last updated May 28 2020 at 4:28 AM

401 North Wabash Avenue

401 North Wabash Avenue · (312) 292-1419
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

401 North Wabash Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 39G · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1314 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Unparalleled opportunity to join the incredible community at Trump International Hotel & Tower. The unit is located on the 39th floor & is 1 of the largest floorplans available. A huge 1 bed/1.1 bath unit with a den, spacious walk-in closet, beautiful marble master bathroom with a massive soaking tub, side-by-side washer/dryer with plenty of storage. Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago celebrates both Five Star & Five Diamond awards, 1 of only a few buildings in the world to do so. Take full advantage of their many luxury amenities: 24-hour doorstaff, spa, indoor pool, Rebar Lounge, Sixteen (a Two-Star Michelin restaurant), 16th floor outdoor restaurant, hair salon, & much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 North Wabash Avenue have any available units?
401 North Wabash Avenue has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 North Wabash Avenue have?
Some of 401 North Wabash Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 North Wabash Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
401 North Wabash Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 North Wabash Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 401 North Wabash Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 401 North Wabash Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 401 North Wabash Avenue does offer parking.
Does 401 North Wabash Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 North Wabash Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 North Wabash Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 401 North Wabash Avenue has a pool.
Does 401 North Wabash Avenue have accessible units?
No, 401 North Wabash Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 401 North Wabash Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 North Wabash Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 401 North Wabash Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Piccadilly Apartments
5107 S Blackstone Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
MDA City Club Apartments
63 E Lake St
Chicago, IL 60601
The Van der Rohe
2933 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60657
The Residences at NEWCITY
1457 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60610
K2 Apartments
365 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60661
3935 W Diversey
3935 West Diversey Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
The Sutherland
4659 S Drexel Blvd
Chicago, IL 60653
6356-58 S Francisco
6356 S Francisco Ave
Chicago, IL 60629

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity